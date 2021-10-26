Quadient’s Inspire Days Virtual Event Promises a Wealth of Information for Building a Positive Customer Experience

English French

Paris, October 26, 2021



Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a leader in helping businesses create meaningful customer connections through digital and physical channels, will host its virtual Inspire Days 2021 customer experience (CX) conference on November 17-18.



The annual event has evolved from a Quadient Inspire users conference to today’s must-attend global CX conference. The event brings together CX and customer communications management (CCM) professionals from across industries and regions to gain insight, skills and strategies to transform their businesses and elevate customer experiences. Inspire Days will feature 40 engaging speakers and four tracks featuring educational sessions, inspiring use cases, discussions and Q&A in three time zones to accommodate thousands of online attendees in the Americas, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Geoffrey Godet, CEO of Quadient, and Chris Hartigan, chief solution officer, Intelligent Communication Automation, for Quadient, will welcome attendees with the keynote “Empower, Elevate, Accelerate.” Quadient partners and key sponsors of Inspire Days include Capgemini, Cognizant, Canon, Duck Creek, Blue Rush and Microsoft.

An impressive lineup of seasoned, knowledgeable thought leaders is slated throughout the two-day event to present and discuss what organizations can do now and in the near future to attract customers and maintain their loyalty. Speakers include:

Steven Van Belleghem, author and global CX thought leader, will share a new twist on CX with his talk, “Making the Offer You Can’t Refuse. Hint: Technology alone is not enough”

Marci Maddox, research director for IDC's Digital Experience Management Software program, will provide tips on how to meet consumers where they are right now to create trusted relationships

Jim Tincher, founder of consulting firm Heart of the Customer, will share how CX technology supports end-to-end journey management, customer conversation and operational efficiency





Additional sessions will cover various aspects of how to initiate and deploy customer experience management (CXM) strategies within an organization and offer best practice recommendations for applying CCM tools to CXM and customer relationship management (CRM) for optimal results. Quadient will present its future-focused “Roadmap for Exceptional Experiences,” as well as a 15-minute sneak peek of its upcoming enterprise CCM solution Inspire Flex R15 release. Additionally, Quadient is excited to close this year’s Inspire Days with its customer and, for the first time, global and regional partner awards.

“Inspire Days is the perfect opportunity to dive deeper than ever into CX and come away with new strategies and tactics to empower your employees, elevate your customer experience and accelerate transformation across your organization,” Hartigan said. “At Quadient, we have anticipated the convergence of CCM, customer journey mapping, document automation, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and we’re excited to share with you the latest developments in this area, more specifically in CCM and CXM. Join us at Inspire Days!”

Quadient is the driving force behind the world’s most meaningful customer experiences. By focusing on three key solution areas, Intelligent Communication Automation, Parcel Locker Solutions and Mail-Related Solutions, Quadient helps simplify the connection between people and what matters. Quadient supports hundreds of thousands of customers worldwide in their quest to create relevant, personalized connections and achieve customer experience excellence. Quadient is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris (QDT) and is part of the CAC® Mid & Small and EnterNext® Tech 40 indices.

