Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. Announces Soft Capping on Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. (“Caldwell”) today announced the Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund (the “Fund”) will be soft capped as of November 19, 2021 (the “Effective Date”) due to capacity constraints.



The Fund will be closed to purchases by new investors, except as permitted by Caldwell, other than the following types of investors:

Those who purchase through a discretionary account and whose advisor has signed an acknowledgement of portfolio management registration with Caldwell.



Those who purchase through dealer model portfolio programs where the dealer has trading or discretionary authority over the portfolio and the Fund was part of the portfolio as of the Effective Date.

Investors who held units of the Fund on the Effective Date and continue to hold those units, can continue to make additional investments in the Fund. “Caldwell Canadian Value Momentum Fund’s differentiated investment strategy has attracted significant assets during the past year,” said Brendan Caldwell, CEO, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. “In an effort to preserve the integrity of the fund’s investment process, we are moving to close the fund to new investors. We believe this is in the best interest of investors at this time.”

For advisors and investors who may be interested in considering other Caldwell funds managed by portfolio manager Jennifer Radman, the Caldwell U.S. Dividend Advantage Fund remains open and available for purchases.

About Caldwell Investment Management Ltd.

Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. is a Toronto-based portfolio manager and investment fund manager that offers mutual fund and pooled fund products to Canadian investors.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For additional information, please contact:

Richard Faiella, Senior Vice President, at 1-800-256-2441