Tenable Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Added 499 new enterprise platform customers and 62 net new six-figure customers

Revenue of $138.7 million, up 23% year-over-year

GAAP loss from operations of $11.2 million; Non-GAAP income from operations of $13.7 million

Net cash provided by operating activities of $19.6 million; Free cash flow of $18.5 million

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

"We delivered outstanding top- and bottom-line results driven by unprecedented demand for our enterprise offerings, as we added a record number of new enterprise platform customers in the quarter," said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. "As the ongoing shift to the cloud and understanding cyber risk more broadly continue to be top priorities for enterprises, so does demand for our security solutions. Our recent acquisition of Accurics, coupled with our existing capabilities around cloud, Active Directory and operational technologies provide our customers with a holistic view of risk across their attack surface."

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $138.7 million, a 23% increase year-over-year.

Calculated current billings was $166.9 million, a 25% increase year-over-year.

GAAP loss from operations was $11.2 million, compared to a loss of $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $13.7 million, compared to $12.4 million in the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss was $16.2 million, compared to a loss of $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2020.

GAAP net loss per share was $0.15, compared to a loss per share of $0.06 in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP net income was $8.1 million, compared to $10.5 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.07, compared to $0.09 in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $651.9 million at September 30, 2021, which included $365.7 million of net proceeds from our credit facility, compared to $291.8 million at December 31, 2020.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $19.6 million, compared to $24.8 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Free cash flow was $18.5 million, compared to $16.7 million in the third quarter of 2020.



Recent Business Highlights

Added 499 new enterprise platform customers and 62 net new six-figure customers.

Achieved FedRAMP authorization for Tenable.io ® and Tenable.io Web App Scanning, allowing the U.S. federal government to deploy both products across various departments and agencies.

and Tenable.io Web App Scanning, allowing the U.S. federal government to deploy both products across various departments and agencies. Completed the acquisition of cloud-native security company Accurics, Inc. in October to introduce a complete lifecycle approach to modern risk management, leveraging Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to fix problems for any cloud environment.

Launched 10 foundational configuration checks within Tenable’s solutions to help customers detect commonly exploited weaknesses in Active Directory, protecting credentials and preventing privilege escalation.

Expanded our global strategic partnership with Splunk Inc. to secure Active Directory and converged operational technology (OT) environments.



Financial Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2021, we currently expect:

Revenue in the range of $143.0 million to $145.0 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $7.0 million to $8.0 million.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $2.0 million to $3.0 million, assuming a provision for income taxes of $1.9 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.02 to $0.03.

116.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.



For the year ending December 31, 2021, we currently expect:

Calculated current billings in the range of $602.0 million to $605.0 million.

Revenue in the range of $535.1 million to $537.1 million.

Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $46.1 million to $47.1 million.

Non-GAAP net income in the range of $35.0 million to $36.0 million, assuming a provision for income taxes of $3.1 million.

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.30 to $0.31.

115.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call today, October 26, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com . An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website following the call.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

investors@tenable.com

Media Relations

tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business and the global economy. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash. We define unlevered free cash flow as free cash flow plus cash paid for interest and other financing costs. We believe unlevered free cash flow is useful as a liquidity measure as it measures the cash that is available to invest in our business and meet our current and future financing needs.

Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction expenses and costs related to the transfer of acquired intellectual property.

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income as GAAP net loss, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impact. In addition, we exclude the tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities. We use non-GAAP net income to calculate non-GAAP earnings per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 138,664 $ 112,282 $ 392,112 $ 322,139 Cost of revenue(1) 27,062 19,394 75,560 57,237 Gross profit 111,602 92,888 316,552 264,902 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing(1) 68,360 53,045 192,673 168,343 Research and development(1) 30,675 25,128 85,714 77,269 General and administrative(1) 23,785 18,180 67,066 54,992 Total operating expenses 122,820 96,353 345,453 300,604 Loss from operations (11,218 ) (3,465 ) (28,901 ) (35,702 ) Interest (expense) income, net (3,479 ) (12 ) (3,549 ) 1,177 Other expense, net (823 ) (561 ) (1,360 ) (1,819 ) Loss before income taxes (15,520 ) (4,038 ) (33,810 ) (36,344 ) Provision for income taxes 726 1,820 1,822 4,451 Net loss $ (16,246 ) $ (5,858 ) $ (35,632 ) $ (40,795 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.41 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted 106,869 101,736 105,765 100,272





(1) Includes stock-based compensation as follows:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Cost of revenue $ 1,197 $ 826 $ 3,336 $ 2,403 Sales and marketing 7,629 4,806 21,502 14,677 Research and development 5,587 3,953 14,919 10,794 General and administrative 6,499 5,715 18,576 16,127 Total stock-based compensation $ 20,912 $ 15,300 $ 58,333 $ 44,001





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 435,854 $ 178,223 Short-term investments 216,041 113,623 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $293 and $261 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 115,421 115,342 Deferred commissions 34,248 32,143 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 45,194 44,462 Total current assets 846,758 483,793 Property and equipment, net 36,055 38,920 Deferred commissions (net of current portion) 46,990 46,733 Operating lease right-of-use assets 38,694 39,426 Acquired intangible assets, net 40,889 13,193 Goodwill 126,705 54,414 Other assets 22,399 14,110 Total assets $ 1,158,490 $ 690,589 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 16,011 $ 5,731 Accrued compensation 33,299 35,509 Deferred revenue 362,308 328,819 Operating lease liabilities 6,857 3,815 Other current liabilities 1,883 1,028 Total current liabilities 420,358 374,902 Deferred revenue (net of current portion) 114,649 105,691 Term loan, net of issuance costs (net of current portion) 365,387 — Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion) 52,881 54,529 Other liabilities 7,158 4,802 Total liabilities 960,433 539,924 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 107,360 and 103,715 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively) 1,074 1,037 Additional paid-in capital 840,482 757,470 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (15 ) 10 Accumulated deficit (643,484 ) (607,852 ) Total stockholders’ equity 198,057 150,665 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,158,490 $ 690,589





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (35,632 ) $ (40,795 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,123 7,980 Stock-based compensation 58,333 44,001 Other 832 1,009 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 3,993 7,774 Prepaid expenses and other assets (5,284 ) (1,386 ) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation 4,023 (12,263 ) Deferred revenue 38,747 27,075 Other current and noncurrent liabilities (1,342 ) 12,903 Net cash provided by operating activities 74,793 46,298 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (3,769 ) (19,073 ) Purchases of short-term investments (211,755 ) (157,557 ) Sales and maturities of short-term investments 109,000 168,175 Business combination, net of cash acquired (98,489 ) — Net cash used in investing activities (205,013 ) (8,455 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from term loan 375,000 — Credit facility issuance costs (9,348 ) (333 ) Proceeds from loan agreement — 2,000 Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan 13,736 13,040 Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 10,919 15,782 Other financing activities (8 ) (11 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 390,299 30,478 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,418 ) (1,359 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 257,661 66,962 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 178,463 74,665 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 436,124 $ 141,627





TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.

REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited)

Revenue Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Subscription revenue $ 122,156 $ 96,792 $ 343,725 $ 275,192 Perpetual license and maintenance revenue 12,749 12,448 37,721 38,046 Professional services and other revenue 3,759 3,042 10,666 8,901 Revenue(1) $ 138,664 $ 112,282 $ 392,112 $ 322,139

(1) Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 95%, 94%, 94% and 93% of revenue in the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.





Calculated Current Billings Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 138,664 $ 112,282 $ 392,112 $ 322,139 Add: Deferred revenue (current), end of period 362,308 296,360 362,308 296,360 Less: Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1) (334,106 ) (274,953 ) (331,275 ) (274,348 ) Calculated current billings $ 166,866 $ 133,689 $ 423,145 $ 344,151

(1) Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 includes $2.5 million related to Alsid's deferred revenue at the acquisition date, which is not included in deferred revenue (current) at December 31, 2020.





Free Cash Flow and Unlevered Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 19,633 $ 24,807 $ 74,793 $ 46,298 Purchases of property and equipment (1,174 ) (8,069 ) (3,769 ) (19,073 ) Free cash flow(1) 18,459 16,738 71,024 27,225 Cash paid for interest and other 1,614 239 1,764 254 Unlevered free cash flow(1) $ 20,073 $ 16,977 $ 72,788 $ 27,479





(1) Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the periods presented were impacted by:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Employee stock purchase plan activity $ (2.8 ) $ (2.3 ) $ (4.7 ) $ (2.7 ) Acquisition-related expenses (0.3 ) — (3.6 ) (0.7 ) Tax payment on intra-entity asset transfer — — 2.8 — Proceeds from lease incentives — 5.6 — 14.2 Capital expenditures related to new headquarters (0.1 ) (6.8 ) (0.9 ) (16.6 )

Free cash flow and unlevered free cash flow for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 were benefited by approximately $1 million and $11 million, respectively, as a result of the accelerated timing of payments for insurance, professional fees and rent in the three months ended December 31, 2020.





Non-GAAP Income from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Loss from operations $ (11,218 ) $ (3,465 ) $ (28,901 ) $ (35,702 ) Stock-based compensation 20,912 15,300 58,333 44,001 Acquisition-related expenses 2,270 — 5,970 339 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,721 579 3,704 1,736 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 13,685 $ 12,414 $ 39,106 $ 10,374 Operating margin (8 ) % (3 ) % (7 ) % (11 ) % Non-GAAP operating margin 10 % 11 % 10 % 3 %





Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except for per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (16,246 ) $ (5,858 ) $ (35,632 ) $ (40,795 ) Stock-based compensation 20,912 15,300 58,333 44,001 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) (15 ) 497 (499 ) 1,132 Acquisition-related expenses(2) 2,270 — 5,970 339 Tax impact of acquisition(3) (546 ) — (1,683 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 1,721 579 3,704 1,736 Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer(4) — — 2,808 — Non-GAAP net income $ 8,096 $ 10,518 $ 33,001 $ 6,413 Net loss per share, diluted $ (0.15 ) $ (0.06 ) $ (0.34 ) $ (0.41 ) Stock-based compensation 0.20 0.15 0.55 0.44 Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1) — — — 0.01 Acquisition-related expenses(2) 0.02 — 0.06 — Tax impact of acquisition(3) (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) — Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 0.02 0.01 0.04 0.02 Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer(4) — — 0.02 — Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(5) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) — Non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.09 $ 0.29 $ 0.06 Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted 106,869 101,736 105,765 100,272 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 114,983 111,224 114,271 109,046

(1) The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.

(2) The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses and the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not material.

(3) The tax impact of the Alsid acquisition includes $0.5 million and $1.7 million of deferred tax benefits in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively.

(4) The tax impact of the intra-entity asset transfer is related to the internal restructuring of Indegy, resulting in a current tax payment based on the applicable Israeli tax rate.

(5) An adjustment may be necessary to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.





Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gross profit $ 111,602 $ 92,888 $ 316,552 $ 264,902 Stock-based compensation 1,197 826 3,336 2,403 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 1,721 579 3,704 1,736 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 114,520 $ 94,293 $ 323,592 $ 269,041 Gross margin 80 % 83 % 81 % 82 % Non-GAAP gross margin 83 % 84 % 83 % 84 %





Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales and marketing expense $ 68,360 $ 53,045 $ 192,673 $ 168,343 Less: Stock-based compensation 7,629 4,806 21,502 14,677 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 60,731 $ 48,239 $ 171,171 $ 153,666 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as % of revenue 44 % 43 % 44 % 48 %





Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Research and development expense $ 30,675 $ 25,128 $ 85,714 $ 77,269 Less: Stock-based compensation 5,587 3,953 14,919 10,794 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 25,088 $ 21,175 $ 70,795 $ 66,475 Non-GAAP research and development expense as % of revenue 18 % 19 % 18 % 21 %





Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 General and administrative expense $ 23,785 $ 18,180 $ 67,066 $ 54,992 Less: Stock-based compensation 6,499 5,715 18,576 16,127 Less: Acquisition-related expenses 2,270 — 5,970 339 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 15,016 $ 12,465 $ 42,520 $ 38,526 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as % of revenue 11 % 11 % 11 % 12 %





The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations Three Months Ending

December 31, 2021 Year Ending

December 31, 2021 (in millions) Low High Low High Forecasted loss from operations $ (18.8 ) $ (17.8 ) $ (47.7 ) $ (46.7 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 21.9 21.9 80.2 80.2 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 1.0 1.0 7.0 7.0 Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets(1) 2.9 2.9 6.6 6.6 Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations $ 7.0 $ 8.0 $ 46.1 $ 47.1

(1) The forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets assumes $32 million of acquired intangible assets from Accurics that is estimated to be amortized over seven years. These assumptions are preliminary, as the purchase accounting for Accurics is not complete. Any changes to the valuation of intangible assets would impact the forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets.





Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Three Months Ending

December 31, 2021 Year Ending

December 31, 2021 (in millions, except per share data) Low High Low High Forecasted net loss(1) $ (15.1 ) $ (14.1 ) $ (50.7 ) $ (49.7 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 21.9 21.9 80.2 80.2 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 1.4 1.4 0.9 0.9 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 1.0 1.0 7.0 7.0 Forecasted tax impact of acquisition (10.1 ) (10.1 ) (11.8 ) (11.8 ) Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 2.9 2.9 6.6 6.6 Forecasted tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer — — 2.8 2.8 Forecasted non-GAAP net income $ 2.0 $ 3.0 $ 35.0 $ 36.0 Forecasted net loss per share, diluted(1) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.47 ) Forecasted stock-based compensation 0.20 0.20 0.75 0.75 Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Forecasted acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.01 0.07 0.07 Forecasted tax impact of acquisition (0.09 ) (0.09 ) (0.11 ) (0.11 ) Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets(2) 0.03 0.03 0.06 0.06 Forecasted tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer — — 0.03 0.03 Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(3) — — (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.03 $ 0.30 $ 0.31 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, diluted 108.0 108.0 106.5 106.5 Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted 116.5 116.5 115.0 115.0

(1) The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes an income tax benefit of $6.8 million and $5.0 million in the three months and year ending December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2) The forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets assumes $32 million of acquired intangible assets from Accurics that is estimated to be amortized over seven years. These assumptions are preliminary, as the purchase accounting for Accurics is not complete. Any changes to the valuation of intangible assets would impact the forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets and the tax impact of acquisitions.

(3) Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.