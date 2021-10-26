Wesdome Announces Details of 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces that the Company intends to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on November 10, 2021. The financial statements and management discussion and analysis will be available on the Company’s website at www.wesdome.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. A conference call to discuss these results will be held on November 11, 2021 at 10:00 am ET. Wesdome invites participants to join the call using the following details:

Wesdome Gold Mines 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

North American Toll Free: + 1 (844) 202-7109

International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 639-1272

Conference ID: 1534619

Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8rk2xyk3

The webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)

COVID-19

The health and safety of our employees, contractors, vendors, and consultants is the Company’s top priority. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Wesdome has adopted all public health guidelines at its mine operations and corporate office. In addition, our internal COVID-19 Taskforce continues to monitor developments and implement policies and programs intended to protect those who are engaged in business with the Company.

Through care and planning, to date the Company has successfully maintained operations; however, there can be no assurance that this success will continue despite our best efforts. Future conditions may warrant reduced or suspended production activities which could negatively impact our ability to maintain projected timelines and objectives. Consequently, the Company’s actual future production and production guidance is subject to higher levels of risk than usual. We are continuing to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as they become available.

ABOUT WESDOME

Wesdome is Canadian focused with two producing underground gold mines. The Company’s strategy is to build Canada’s next intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Québec. The Eagle River Underground Mine in Wawa, Ontario is currently producing gold at a rate of 92,000 – 105,000 ounces per year. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill, and a restart of operations was announced on May 26, 2021. The Company has completed a PFS in support of the production restart decision. Wesdome is actively exploring both underground and on surface within the mine area and more regionally at both the Eagle River and Kiena Complex. The Company also retains meaningful exposure to the Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario through its equity position in Goldshore Resources Inc. The Company has approximately 140.9 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO”.

For further information, please contact:

Duncan Middlemiss or Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop President and CEO VP Investor Relations 416-360-3743 ext. 2019 416-360-3743 ext. 2025

