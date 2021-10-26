LegalZoom to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 10, 2021

GLENDALE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ), will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, following the close of market.



Dan Wernikoff, Chief Executive Officer, and Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EST on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 to discuss the company’s financial results.

LegalZoom Third Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) Dial-In: 1-877-312-1878 (domestic); 1-470-495-9528 (international) Conference ID: 2761586

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the LegalZoom Investor Relations website, https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gsvnbk2p

An archived replay of the webcast also will be available shortly after the live event on LegalZoom’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.legalzoom.com/news-events/events-presentations. The replay will be available for three months following the release.

About LegalZoom

LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States that is on a mission to democratize law. LegalZoom operates across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States and has more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulations and simplifying the legal and compliance process for its customers. Driven by its core value that every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it, LegalZoom helps its customers form and protect their businesses, their ideas and families. In 2020, 10% of all new LLCs and 5% of all new corporations in the United States were formed through LegalZoom, enabling small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. In addition to business formations, LegalZoom offers ongoing compliance and tax advice, trademark and copyright filings and estate planning documents to protect small businesses and the families that create them.

