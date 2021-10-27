Press release, Helsinki, 27 October 2021 at 9 AM (EEST)

Nexstim Receives an NBS System Order from a Hospital in the Middle East

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces having received an NBS system order from a hospital in the Middle East.

Nexstim’s NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. This specific NBS system also includes the software of an NBT® system, allowing the system to also be used for therapeutic treatments.

Mikko Karvinen, CEO of Nexstim commented: “Even though our presence is the strongest in the North American and European markets, operating in markets such as the Middle East is important for us. We are happy to see internationally occurring interest in our systems that enable both diagnostic and therapeutic applications. At Nexstim, we work hard to bring our technology available for as many people as possible; offering solutions to the global challenge of how to effectively diagnose and treat brain diseases and disorders.

