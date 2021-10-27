Heineken Holding N.V. reports on 2021 third-quarter trading

Amsterdam, 27 October 2021 – Heineken Holding N.V. (EURONEXT: HEIO; OTCQX: HKHHY) today publishes its trading update for the third quarter of 2021.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Beer volume -5.1% organically for the quarter; +4.0% for the first nine months

Heineken® volume +8.0% in the quarter; +15.1% for the first nine months

Full year expectations unchanged



Heineken Holding N.V. engages in no activities other than its participating interest in Heineken N.V. and the management or supervision of and provision of services to that company.

THIRD QUARTER VOLUME BREAKDOWN

Beer volume1

(in mhl or %) 3Q21 Organic growth Total growth YTD 3Q21 Organic growth Total growth Consolidated beer volume 60.2 -5.1 % -4.3 % 170.1 4.0 % 2.8 %





Heineken® volume1



(in mhl or %) 3Q21 Organic growth YTD 3Q21 Organic growth Heineken N.V. 12.8 8.0 % 35.5 15.1 %

1 Refer to the Definitions section for an explanation of organic growth and volume metrics.

Heineken® brand

Heineken® continued its strong momentum and grew volume by 8.0% in the quarter and 15.1% for the first nine months of the year. Volume grew double-digits year to date in more than 50 markets, including Brazil, China, South Africa, Nigeria, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, and Mexico. Relative to 2019, volume grew by 15.6% in the third quarter and by 16.3% in the first nine months.

Heineken® 0.0 grew in the low-twenties, with a particularly strong performance in Brazil, Mexico, the USA and the UK.

Heineken® Silver continued its strong growth momentum in China.

REPORTED NET PROFIT OF HEINEKEN N.V.

The reported net profit of Heineken N.V. for the first nine months was €3,082 million (2020: €396 million; 2019: €1,667 million). This includes an exceptional gain of €1.3 billion from the remeasurement to fair value of the previously held equity interest in United Breweries in India, which was recognised on 29 July 2021 when HEINEKEN obtained control.

TRANSLATIONAL CURRENCY CALCULATED IMPACT

Based on the impact to date, and applying spot rates of 25 October 2021 to the 2020 financial results as a baseline for the remainder of the year, the calculated negative translational impact for the full year would be approximately €450 million in net revenue (beia), €90 million at consolidated operating profit (beia), and €40 million at net profit (beia).

