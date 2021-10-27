Willis Towers Watson appoints Luke Ware as Corporate Risk & Broking Leader for its Asia region

SINGAPORE, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Luke Ware as Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) Leader for its Asia region.



Ware, who currently serves as Country Leader and Corporate Risk & Broking Leader for the company’s Indonesia operations, takes up this new role with immediate effect and will be based in Singapore. He will assume responsibility for CRB across Asia.

Before taking on his most recent leadership role in Indonesia, Ware was Natural Resources Leader for Asia, based in Thailand. Prior to that, he served as Natural Resources Leader for Western Australia, as well as being part of the team that led the company’s South Australia operations. He began his career at JLT.

Ware will report to Sydney-based Simon Weaver who, alongside his existing role running Willis Towers Watson (WTW)’s Australasia businesses, assumes an expanded role overseeing CRB across both Asia and Australasia. Weaver, who joined WTW from Miller in 2015, has held leadership roles throughout the Asia Pacific region during his career.

The role of CRB Leader for WTW Asia was previously held by Scott Burnett, who has recently been named as Chief Commercial Officer for WTW’s Risk & Broking operations worldwide.

Pamela Thomson-Hall, Head of International, WTW, said: “Luke’s energy, vision and inclusive approach will ensure that our clients continue to get the smart, sustainable risk solutions they expect from WTW as they navigate our ever-changing risk landscape. Simon is a well-respected and longstanding leader with a demonstrable track record of building cohesive and successful teams that drive growth.

These are critical, strategically important roles and we’re particularly pleased to have filled the positions from within our existing pool of great talent. This is, quite simply, great news for WTW, its clients and our colleagues.”

Media contact

Clara Goh: +65 6958 2542 | clara.goh@willistowerswatson.com