WTW releases next-generation U.S. Library models in RiskAgility Financial Modeler, delivering full VM-22 capability for life insurers

NEW YORK, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW) today announced the release of the next generation of its U.S. Library models within RiskAgility FM—a major upgrade that fully incorporates Valuation Manual 22 (VM-22) requirements for non-variable annuity products. The enhanced model suite equips insurers and reinsurers with a powerful, production-ready platform to meet the new VM-22 reserving framework with accuracy, speed, and transparency.

VM-22 reshapes statutory valuation for fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, structured settlements, and pension risk transfer (PRT) liabilities by introducing a market-aligned, principles-based approach. The updated RiskAgility FM U.S. Library models provide an end-to-end modeling environment that fully aligns with VM-22, enabling companies to navigate the transition with confidence.

The release builds upon WTW’s existing asset and liability modeling suite for U.S. statutory and generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) valuation, delivering comprehensive VM-22 reserving capabilities, including:

Enhanced asset–liability integration, supporting full investment modeling and key interactions required under VM-22

Efficient projection architecture, enabling distribution of both outer-loop (projection) and inner-loop (valuation) runs

Built-in support for VM-22 aggregation groups, portfolio-aligned investment strategies, and scenario-based reinvestment rules





Kim Steiner, North American Life Practice Leader, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said: “I'm excited to bring this next generation of RiskAgility FM models to the U.S. annuity market at such a pivotal moment. By delivering a complete VM-22-ready model suite, we’re giving insurers the ability to meet the new standard with precision and accelerate their transformation toward a more sophisticated, future-proof modeling framework.”

About RiskAgility Financial Modeler

RiskAgility FM is WTW’s actuarial modeling platform, built to support complex valuation, pricing, forecasting, and capital calculations at scale. RiskAgility FM combines an intuitive modeling environment with an integrated AI assistant for faster development. Powerful governance features include version control, workflow automation, audit trails, security permissions, and detailed change management. RiskAgility FM’s distributed computation engine dramatically improves performance, enabling insurers to run large stochastic and nested-stochastic workloads across cloud or on-premise infrastructure. The platform’s U.S. Library provides U.S.-focused liability models with integrated asset capabilities.

About Insurance Consulting and Technology

WTW’s Insurance Consulting and Technology business serves the insurance industry with a powerful combination of advisory services and leading-edge technology. Our mission is to innovate and transform insurance, and we deliver solutions that help clients select, finance, and manage risk and capital.

We work with clients of all sizes globally, including most of the world’s leading insurance groups. Over 1,000 client companies use our specialist insurance software on six continents. With over 1,700 colleagues in 35 markets, we continually strive to be a partner and employer of choice in the insurance industry.

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions across people, risk, and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organizations sharpen their strategy, enhance organizational resilience, motivate their workforce, and maximize performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success—and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.

