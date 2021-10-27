BioXcel Therapeutics to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 10, 2021

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTAI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. BioXcel Therapeutics’ management team will also host a conference call and webcast at 8:30 AM ET to discuss the Company’s financial results and to provide a general business update.



Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date/Time:

Domestic:

International: Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

877-407-5795

201-689-8722

The webcast and the accompanying materials will be accessible* under "News/Events" on the Investors & Media page of the Company's website at www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

Replay

Domestic:

International:

Conference ID: 877-660-6853

201-612-7415

13724785

*Replay available through at least December 11, 2021.



About BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. BioXcel’s drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices. BioXcel’s two most advanced clinical development programs are BXCL501, an investigational, proprietary, orally dissolving thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation associated with psychiatric and neurological disorders, and BXCL701, an investigational, orally administered, systemic innate immunity activator in development for the treatment of aggressive forms of prostate cancer and advanced solid tumors that are refractory or treatment naïve to checkpoint inhibitors. For more information, please visit www.bioxceltherapeutics.com.

