Everything Blockchain, Inc. Announces Agreement to Develop FinTech Platform Utilizing Its Patented QueryChain Blockchain

Fleming Island, Florida, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), an advanced platform architect, development and services company and software foundry, specializing in blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, and zero trust applications announced today that it has entered into an agreement with PreIPO Exchange Corp (PreIPO) to develop a Blockchain platform white labelling its patented QueryChain, the first green Blockchain platform, to form OneX-Chain.

The Platform will be one exchange for all digital assets, securitized tokens, NFT’s, cryptocurrencies, and altcoins, along with a unified global market for private issuances of various securities. This Blockchain will connect brokers, banks and other financial institutions, vendors, professional service providers and investors across the globe. The system will combine the security and compliance of a private and permissioned blockchain and the access and liquidity of a public blockchain. The system will provide liquidity, transparency, and efficiency to digital asset transactions and exchange services accessible to everyone worldwide.

Under terms of the agreement, Everything Blockchain is to develop the technical papers and infrastructure concepts to be completed by December 15, 2021. The Company will receive $200K in compensation for the development plan, along with the implementation of our Zero Trust Data Platform for the protection of the intellectual property. The Agreement envisions a long-term partnership where Everything Blockchain will develop and manage the technical applications and platform. Terms of future services have not yet been determined.

Eric Jaffe, Everything Blockchain Chief Executive Officer and Director stated, “While terms of our future partnership with PreIPO have yet to be finalized we envision a partnership where we are vested in the cryptocurrencies created as part of this platform, receive transactional fees as a validator, and mutual investment/ownership between the Parties. Everything Blockchain will be the technical arm of PreIPO.”

Darragh Lawton, PreIPO Chief Executive Officer added, “Among the various blockchain companies we have been in discussions with, the team at Everything Blockchain have proven to be the most knowledgeable. The understanding of the blockchain industry is second to none. We are confident that our decision to partner with Everything Blockchain will prove successful to both our shareholders and business growth.”

About Everything Blockchain:

Headquartered in Fleming Island, Florida, Everything Blockchain, Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX) is a platform developer, specializing in systems’ architecture, and a software foundry of blockchain technologies, decentralized processing, Internet of Things (IoT), and Zero Trust.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.