ProNavigator Wins 2021 Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) Award of Excellence

KITCHENER, Ontario, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProNavigator, provider of the only purpose-built SaaS knowledge management platform made for insurance, has been selected ‘Innovation of the Year’ winner as part of the 2021 Awards of Excellence presented by the Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO). The Awards of Excellence recognize and celebrate achievement across 6 award categories. The Innovation of the Year award highlights an insurance professional or business whose solution has positively impacted the broker channel.

“We are honored to win this award,” said Joseph D’Souza, CEO of ProNavigator. “It's an important validation of the work we are doing to solve some of the industry's information challenges, and we're only getting started. We congratulate all other award winners within the Ontario broker community.”

“Congratulations to ProNavigator on winning Innovation of the Year,” said Norah Black, VP, Marketing & Communications, IBAO. “We see a lot of outstanding achievement and impressive initiatives every year—winning the innovation category should be celebrated given the competition. We look forward to watching ProNavigator’s growing impact on the industry.”

Sage, the AI-powered knowledge management solution by ProNavigator, connects insurance professionals with exactly the information they need when they need it. Using natural language understanding models, Sage’s machine learning is trained on specific insurance knowledge, so it understands the types of queries front-line insurance professionals use and retrieves the right information within seconds. It reduces operating costs and supercharges productivity by making access to all supported underwriting resources quick, easy, and accurate.

About ProNavigator

ProNavigator is powering insurance teams with instant information. Sage by ProNavigator is the all-in-one knowledge management platform that’s made for insurance. More than 125 insurance businesses including some of the largest insurance organizations in North America trust Sage to save time, provide superior service, and seize revenue opportunities. The platform leverages the latest advancements in artificial intelligence and natural language understanding to instantly, automatically, and accurately retrieve information to employees’ questions. Learn more about pronavigator.ai.

About IBAO

The Insurance Brokers Association of Ontario (IBAO) is a not–for–profit association representing over 14,000 insurance brokers across Ontario who specialize in home, auto and business insurance.

