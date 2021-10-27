BIO-key Continues to Expand Channel Alliance Partner Program by Exhibiting at 2021 Channel Partners Conference & Expo November 1-4

WALL, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) , an innovative provider of Identity and Access Management (IAM) and Identity-Bound Biometric (IBB) solutions, today announced the company will exhibit at the 2021 Channel Partners Conference and Expo, to be held at the Mandalay Bay, in Las Vegas from November 1-4. As the first IAM supplier to be part of their Master Agent Referral Partner Program, BIO-key will be available for meetings, Q&A sessions, and live demonstrations within the Intelisys booth. Intelisys, a ScanSource company, will be located at booth #1855.



For nearly 25 years, Channel Partners has been the leader in bringing together and enabling the channel to build relationships, showcase top solutions and stay up-to-date on the latest trends. The Channel Partners Conference and Expo is focused on continuing to help partners persevere, overcome and progress.

At the event, BIO-key welcomes the opportunity to continue to expand their Channel Alliance Partner (CAP) Program by networking with the global channel community to create substantial new revenue opportunities for BIO-key and their partners. Attendees are invited to stop by the Intelisys booth, #1855, to discuss how BIO-key and their award-winning PortalGuard IAM platform can:

Create a strong recurring revenue stream for their business.

Offer an IAM solution that beats the competition in both features and price.

Build profitable customer relationships.

Help them become a trusted cybersecurity advisor.

Helping partners solve their customers’ most common cybersecurity challenges, BIO-key’s platform, PortalGuard is an award-winning IAM solution that 1000+ global customers already use to reduce password-related IT support calls by up to 95%, eliminate passwords, secure remote access, prevent phishing attacks, and improve productivity for the IT team. PortalGuard offers flexible options for single sign-on, self-service password reset, and over 16 multi-factor authentication methods, and is the only IAM platform to offer Identity-Bound Biometrics, available on-premises or in the cloud.

"Cybersecurity is now top of mind for everyone," said Fred Corsentino, Chief Revenue Officer, BIO-key. "We look forward to connecting with the global channel community that this event brings together, to discuss how adding Identity-as-a-Service (IdaaS) to their offerings can enhance their business and create stronger relationships with their customers as they address some of the most pressing cyber challenges."

For more information about the Channel Partners Conference and Expo, please visit the conference website. For more information about BIO-key’s CAP Program and solutions, please visit BIO-key's website.

About BIO-key International, Inc. (www.BIO-key.com)

BIO-key has over two decades of expertise in providing authentication technology for thousands of organizations and millions of users and is revolutionizing authentication with biometric-centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provides convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications, and high-value transactions. BIO-key's patented software and hardware solutions, with industry-leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premises and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.

BIO-key Safe Harbor Statement

All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those included within or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, our history of losses and limited revenue; our ability to raise additional capital; our ability to protect our intellectual property; changes in business conditions; changes in our sales strategy and product development plans; changes in the marketplace; continued services of our executive management team; security breaches; competition in the biometric technology industry; market acceptance of biometric products generally and our products under development; our ability to execute and deliver on contracts in Africa; our ability to expand into Asia, Africa and other foreign markets; the duration and severity of the current coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on our business operations, sales cycles, personnel, and the geographic markets in which we operate; delays in the development of products and statements of assumption underlying any of the foregoing as well as other factors set forth under the caption see "Risk Factors'' in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Additionally, there may be other factors of which the Company is not currently aware that may affect matters discussed in forward-looking statements and may also cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed. In particular, the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak to economic conditions and the industry in general and the financial position and operating results of our Company, in particular, have been material, are changing rapidly, and cannot be predicted.

Engage with BIO-key:

Facebook – Corporate: https://www.facebook.com/BIOkeyInternational/

LinkedIn – Corporate: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bio-key-international

Twitter – Corporate: @BIOkeyIntl

Twitter – Investors: @BIO_keyIR

StockTwits: BIO_keyIR

BIO-key Media Contact:

Erin Knapp

Matter Communications

BIO-key@matternow.com

914-260-3158

Investor Contacts:

William Jones, David Collins

Catalyst IR

BKYI@catalyst-ir.com

212-924-9800