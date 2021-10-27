GBT Files Patent For its Long-Range Radio system

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCHD ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), filed with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) a provisional patent, USPTO application #63257199, for its long-range radio system, Infinia (Internal project’s code name), a data and voice communication system, that is operating via HF (High Frequency) radio waves.



The system communicates through an ionospheric propagation environment, one reaching very long distances. The patent covers an AI system and method to overcome any major long-range radio challenges, which communicate through skip zones where there is no reception. The proposed dead-zone coverage solution is based on AI geo-referenced analytics and management to enable continuous, reliable communications regardless of terrain, time of day or year, and other weather-related conditions.

This system and method analyze the ionospheric conditions and will automatically adjust frequencies, antenna power/position, and other additional factors to ensure a reliable and clear radio signal. Infinia GEN I radio part successfully passed short- and long-range rigorous testing, and is targeted for AI implementation for its GEN II release. The company targets the system potentially for military and civil applications, among these are remote telemedicine, civilian/military communication, emergency response, and remote internet services.

"A long-range radio system that can sustain any weather or terrain can be a great asset for civilian and military organizations. For example, remote areas telemedicine and emergency services or all terrain military communications. Our Infinia project, GEN I, has achieved great results and we filed a provisional patent with USPTO to further protect the system and method. As the system’s radio part was tested for its performance and capabilities, we plan to further equip it with our AI technology (GEN II), to create an intelligent, long-range communication solutions that can be used in many domains. The system successfully passed rigorous short and long-distance testing phases, and we will be evaluating commercial applications for it in the near future. The Infinia patent covers data and voice communications along with AI based methods and algorithms to establish continuous, reliable, clear and secured HF radio communication at all times. We consider our Infinia project one of our major Ips, and will further file for a comprehensive, non-provisional application in the next few months,” said Danny Rittman, the Company’s CTO.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) ( http://gbtti.com ) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology—technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between any and all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov ). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com