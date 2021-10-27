TaskRay Announces New Growth Investment and CEO

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskRay, the leading customer onboarding platform, today announced a new growth investment and leadership appointment for the company. This investment is expected to accelerate TaskRay's market position with additional capital resources to fund growth across go-to-market strategies and product development to continue delivering solutions and value to its customers.

Founded in 2010, TaskRay has been on a growth trajectory driven by the importance of managing work across teams and systems to ensure customers are set up for success. With the impact of digital transformation on business operations and a growing emphasis on the post-sale customer experience, TaskRay is uniquely positioned to help companies optimize their Customer Onboarding processes.

To lead TaskRay's growth efforts, Sam Swan was named the new CEO, bringing over 12 years of leadership experience focused on growing and expanding a business. With a background of business management and process improvement, Mr. Swan will manage all aspects of the business and will lead the execution of TaskRay's long-term vision and business strategies to enhance company growth.

"As the first company helping enterprises improve the post-sales customer experience, TaskRay has emerged as a clear leader through its focus on delivering exceptional customer support, value-driven product, and thought leadership," said Sam Swan, TaskRay CEO. "I am excited to join the company at such a pivotal time to help support TaskRay's continued growth and opportunity in the market as well as ensure our customers keep seeing long-term success through more efficient work management and customer onboarding process that results in new cross-sell opportunities, higher renewal rates, and lower customer churn."

The investment was led by Sharp End Growth Partners, a conglomerate of limited investment partners intent in investing and scaling businesses with strong market positions in growing niche markets. Leading the investment into Sharp End Growth Partners is Pacific Lake Partners, who have been actively investing in small to mid-market businesses and entrepreneurs for over twelve years, and Plexus Capital, a private investment firm focused on financing and capital growth of small businesses.

GLC Advisors & Co. served as the exclusive financial advisor to TaskRay in this transaction, and Koenig, Oelsner, Taylor, Schoenfeld & Gaddis PC (KO Law Firm) served as legal representation.

About TaskRay

TaskRay is the maker of a top-rated enterprise post-sales customer onboarding solution. We've built our business on the belief that helping our customers succeed is just as important as our powerful, flexible, and simple-to-use tech. Since 2010, we've helped companies scale their onboarding and implementation processes, drive greater efficiencies, and create unmatched customer experiences. TaskRay is the solution to help you deliver a flawless customer onboarding experience, every time. www.taskray.com

Please direct all media inquiries to marketing@taskray.com .

Related Images











Image 1: TaskRay









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment