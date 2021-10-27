Phunware Integrates with Epic - MaaS Digital Front Door Now Available on Epic App Orchard Marketplace

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) (the “Company”), a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced today that after successfully completing Epic's comprehensive integration process, its mobile Digital Front Door solution for healthcare is now available on the Epic App Orchard marketplace.



Phunware’s Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) Digital Front Door enables hospital systems and clinicians to contextually engage their patients and visitors on mobile, all while providing optimal care, driving operational efficiency and ensuring patient satisfaction.

”With almost a third of the Electronic Health Record (EHR) market and more than 40% of all hospital beds, Epic is a key strategic integration partner for Phunware, further tech-enabling the continuum of care on mobile,” said Randall Crowder, Chief Operating Officer of Phunware. “Joining the Epic App Orchard makes it easier for Epic’s considerable customer base to license our healthcare solution, demystify the patient experience and drive digital transformation for more than 250 million patients with electronic health records already in Epic.”

Key features of Phunware’s MaaS Digital Front Door now available on the Epic App Orchard marketplace include, but are not limited to:

Help patients and visitors navigate healthcare facilities with innovative map features that allow users to view current location, search points of interest, access turn-by-turn directions and share their location with others.

Doctor and Services directories allow users to easily find healthcare professionals and departments, while advanced search and filtering capabilities let users narrow down and filter searches to improve relevancy.

Seamless integration with the MyChart Code Module so patients can log in to view health records, schedule appointments, manage prescriptions and more.

News and Events sections allow health care providers to stay connected with patients and visitors, while providing up-to-date announcements, sharing resources and informing users of upcoming events, powered by an easy to use Content Management System.

Pre-integrated Mobile Engagement features support sending messages to users via targeted push notifications, geofence entry/exit messages and proximity beacon messaging.



Click here to learn more about how Phunware facilitates digital transformation in healthcare by enabling a Digital Front Door for any hospital, clinic or medical organization.

Safe Harbor Clause and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “expose,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on our current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on us. Future developments affecting us may not be those that we have anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those factors described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. These risks and others described under “Risk Factors” in our SEC filings may not be exhaustive.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. We caution you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that our actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. In addition, even if our results or operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which we operate are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in subsequent periods.

Epic, App Orchard and MyChart are trademarks or registered trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

About Phunware, Inc.

Everything You Need to Succeed on Mobile — Transforming Digital Human Experience

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN), is the pioneer of Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS), an award-winning, fully integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides companies the products, solutions, data and services necessary to engage, manage and monetize their mobile application portfolios and audiences globally at scale.

