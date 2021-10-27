WSO2 API Manager to be Presented with 2021 API World Award in the Best in API Middleware Category

Santa Clara, CA, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2, the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that WSO2 API Manager has won a 2021 API Award in the Best in API Middleware category. Celebrating innovation, adoption, and reception in the API and microservices industries and use by a global developer community, the 2021 API Awards were selected from hundreds of nominations. In awarding WSO2, the expert-led API World Advisory Board selected WSO2 API Manager based on three criteria:

Attracting notable attention and awareness in the API industry

General regard and use by the developer and engineering community

Being a technical leader in its sector for innovation

The award is being presented to WSO2 today, October 27, 2021, at the 2021 API Awards Ceremony during API World 2021 Virtual, which runs October 26 - 28, 2021. Now in its tenth year, API World is the largest event for the API economy with more than 4,000 attendees.



"WSO2's WSO2 API Manager is helping developers and engineers to build upon the backbone of the multi-trillion-dollar market for API-driven products and services. Today’s cloud-based SaaS software and hardware increasingly are powered by an open ecosystem of API-centric architecture. WSO2’s win here at the 2021 API Awards is evidence of their leading role in the growth of the API Economy,” said Jonathan Pasky, executive producer and co-founder of DevNetwork, producer of API World and the 2021 API Awards.

“APIs have become the true lifeblood of the economy, and we are pleased to accept this award in recognition of the hundreds of customers across all industries leveraging the capabilities of our APIM product to achieve their business goals,” said WSO2 CTO Eric Newcomer. “Now and into the future, developing and managing strategic APIs and services are crucial to successful digital transformations, and we are working harder than ever on making it easier than ever.”

WSO2 API Manager is a complete platform for building, integrating, and exposing an enterprise's digital services as managed APIs in the cloud, on-premises, and hybrid architectures. The product delivers a seamless, end-to-end API management experience to address all the requirements of API creators, product managers, and consumers. Businesses and government organizations worldwide trust WSO2 API Manager to expose more than 200,000 APIs, serving 50 billion transactions a day.

WSO2 API Manager is available today as an open-source product released under the Apache License 2.0. The product is backed by WSO2 Subscription, which features access to WSO2 Update for continuous delivery of bug fixes, security updates, and performance enhancements, along with WSO2 Support for 24x7 support. Unified pricing means customers can simply buy a WSO2 Subscription and choose the hosting model—cloud, on-premises, or hybrid—based on their preferences. For inquiries on WSO2 API Manager, contact the team here.

For more information on the 2021 API Awards, go to: https://apiworld.co/awards/.





About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 enables thousands of enterprises, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, to drive their digital transformation journeys—executing more than 18 trillion transactions and managing more than 500 million identities annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications. Our open-source, API-first approach to software that runs on-premises and in the cloud, helps developers and architects to be more productive and rapidly compose digital products to meet demand while remaining free from vendor lock-in. WSO2 has over 900 employees worldwide with offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.