Stingray Accelerates Pivot to Streaming by Launching with 8 Streaming Partners Worldwide

Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray Karaoke, Stingray Classica, Stingray Naturescape, Stingray DJAZZ and Stingray Music expand distribution





Altice USA’s Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Claro, Local Now, Plex TV, Pluto TV, Struum and Totalplay add Stingray services to their streaming offering



MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), a leading music, media, and technology company, today announced the launch of ad-supported TV channels and premium SVOD and AVOD services with eight major TV and OTT providers: Altice USA’s Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream (United States), Amazon Prime Video Channels (Italy, Netherlands and Spain), Claro (Brazil), Local Now (United States), Plex TV (Canada, Europe and United States), Pluto TV (Brazil), Struum (United States) and Totalplay (Mexico). These distribution agreements grow Stingray’s audience over new platforms in new territories and add millions of potential viewers.

With this announcement, Stingray confirms new partnerships with Local Now, Plex TV and Struum, and solidifies existing relationships with Altice USA, Amazon Prime Video Channels, Claro, Pluto TV and Totalplay. Stingray’s reach and influence continues to grow at an accelerated rate.

“What attracts the world’s biggest entertainment content providers to Stingray’s music and lifestyle services is our expert curation and adaptability to varied platforms as technologies and audience needs evolve,” said Eric Boyko, President, Co-founder, and CEO of Stingray. "We are thrilled to bring Stingray services to new and existing partners looking to provide quality entertainment for their customers. With these new distribution agreements, we have grown our potential worldwide reach by over millions of viewers.”



FAST Channels

Stingray’s free ad-supported TV channels (FAST channels) offer audiences a way to access music and lifestyle content at no extra cost through free streaming services. Stingray’s content does not require individual subscriptions, as it is fully supported by ads.

Qello Concerts by Stingray – carried by Altice USA’s Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream, Plex TV and Pluto TV Brazil.





Stingray Karaoke – carried by Altice USA’s Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream and Pluto TV Brazil.





Stingray Naturescape – carried by Local Now, Plex TV and Pluto TV Brazil.





Stingray Music – carried by Altice USA’s Optimum Stream and Suddenlink Stream.



SVOD and AVOD Services

Premium entertainment services like Qello Concerts by Stingray, Stingray DJAZZ and Stingray Classica bring viewers on-demand sold-out concert performances by today's biggest headliners, the greatest jazz performances, and a collection of beautiful classical music, operas, and ballets from around the world. Music fans can also sing their hearts out to Stingray Karaoke’s exceptional karaoke catalogue.



Qello Concerts by Stingray – carried by Struum.





Stingray Karaoke – carried by Claro Brazil, Struum and Totalplay.





Stingray Classica – carried by Amazon Prime Video Channels Netherlands, Amazon Prime Video Channels Spain, Claro Brazil and Struum.





Stingray DJAZZ – carried by Amazon Prime Video Channels Italy, Amazon Prime Video Channels Netherlands, Amazon Prime Video Channels Spain and Struum.



About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading global music, media, and technology company with over 1,000 employees worldwide. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services, including audio television channels, over 100 radio stations, SVOD content, 4K UHD television channels, FAST channels, karaoke products, digital signage, in-store music, and music apps, which have been downloaded over 160 million times. Stingray reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com

For more information, please contact:

Mathieu Péloquin

Senior Vice-President, Marketing and Communications

Stingray

mpeloquin@stingray.com

1 514 664-1244, ext 2362