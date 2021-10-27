PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports 3rd Quarter Earnings of $3.6 Million, or $0.82 Per Share; Robust Loan Origination Activity During the Quarter

WAUSAU, Wis., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. (“PSB”) (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin, reported third quarter earnings ending September 30, 2021 of $0.82 per share on net income of $3.6 million, compared to earnings of $0.48 per share on net income of $2.1 million, during the June 30, 2021 quarter, and $0.59 per share on net income of $2.6 million, during the third quarter a year ago. June 30, 2021 quarterly earnings would have been $4.2 million, or $0.93 per share before merger related expenses associated with the purchase of Waukesha Bankshares, Inc.



“Loan demand has increased across the bank’s footprint led primarily by commercial real estate growth as commercial bankers have been busy originating loans for new and existing borrowers. In addition, quarterly deposit growth and SBA PPP loan paydowns continue to elevate cash and overnight investments. Income was driven by earning asset growth and lower operating ratios despite lower net interest margin as loan yields continue to decline in this low rate environment. The bank recently invested in a new residential mortgage origination system with capacity for growth and operating efficiencies to support non-interest income moving ahead,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

Net Interest Margin Impact: PSB’s net interest margin decreased to 3.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 3.48% the prior quarter. During the quarter, net interest margin was impacted by lower accretion of net PPP origination fee income totaling $559,000 for the current quarter versus $1.0 million during the prior quarter. Loan yield and net interest margin excluding PPP loan origination fee income would have been 3.98% and 2.97%, respectively during the September 2021 quarter compared to 3.95% and 3.12% in the June 2021 quarter. “We continue to see pressure on net interest margin due to larger balances of lower yielding liquid investments, existing loans repricing downward and competition for new loans at rates below our current weighted average yield,” said Mark Oldenberg, Chief Financial Officer.

Capital Management: At September 30, 2021, PSB’s tangible equity to tangible asset ratio was 8.27% compared to 8.38% at June 30, 2021. Peoples State Bank capital was well in-excess of all regulatory requirements. Tangible net book value per share increased $0.54 during the quarter to $24.07 per share at September 30, 2021 from $23.53 per share at June 30, 2021. PSB repurchased 7,896 shares during the quarter ending September 30, 2021.

Loan Loss Reserves: PSB did not add to its provisions for loan losses during the third quarter of 2021 or during the second quarter of 2021. This compared to a $1.3 million provision in the third quarter of 2020. Allowance for loan losses increased by $179,000 to $12.0 million at September 30, 2021 due to net recoveries during the quarter. At September 30, 2021, allowance for loan losses totaled 1.35% of gross loans, but rises to 1.42% of adjusted gross loans excluding $24.3 million of PPP loans and $14.9 million of purchased USDA guaranteed loans. Loan loss provisions for the remainder of 2021 are expected to continue to be lower than provisions recorded during 2020 due to an improved economic outlook and expected favorable resolution to several large problem loans.

Loan Accommodations: Loan modifications related to COVID-19 increased from $1.4 million at June 30, 2021 to $5.9 million, or 0.67% of gross loans, at September 30, 2021. One hotel operator with a loan balance of $4.9 million was granted a three-month deferral in July 2021 in connection with closing of a SBA 504 program loan and is scheduled to return to regular payments in October 2021.

As shown in the table below during the September 2021 quarter, “impaired loans” increased $1.3 million and “substandard risk” loans increased $3.8 million, while “watch risk” loans decreased $6.3 million. The primary increase in “substandard risk” loans relates to financing provided for a new grocery operation that has yet to stabilize after opening during 2020.

Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Construction & Development, Agricultural and Government Loans ($000) Risk Rating 12/2019 03/2020 06/2020 09/2020 12/2020 03/2021 06/2021 09/2021 Rating 1 "High Quality" $ - $ 71 $ 55 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 77 Rating 2 "Minimal Risk" 57,904 59,101 72,601 56,337 61,223 62,626 60,155 71,304 Rating 3 "Average Risk" 349,002 324,378 374,709 391,195 390,191 348,102 345,929 347,735 Rating 4 "Acceptable Risk" 128,932 123,296 154,302 155,738 175,400 209,407 209,728 226,501 Rating 5 "Watch Risk" 15,933 33,999 54,522 46,603 36,379 30,891 39,577 33,284 Rating 6 "Substandard Risk" 2,568 2,732 4,545 2,162 7,617 18,134 6,377 10,148 Rating 7 "Impaired Loans" 5,518 7,811 6,130 10,164 13,153 16,162 15,522 16,790 $ 559,857 $ 551,388 $ 666,864 $ 662,199 $ 683,963 $ 685,322 $ 677,288 $ 705,839 Includes undisbursed Construction & Development lines of credit. PPP loan balances are assigned a risk-weighting of "3".

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review



Total assets increased to $1.30 billion at September 30, 2021 from $1.25 billion at June 30, 2021 due primarily to securities and loan growth funded by $51.4 million in deposit growth. Securities available for sale increased $40.2 million to $301.9 million at September 30, 2021 from $261.7 million one quarter earlier. Total loans receivable increased by $11.2 million to $874.5 million at September 30, 2021 from $863.3 million as of June 30, 2021. Organic loan origination of $28.2 million, up 3.3% during the quarter, was offset by a $17.0 million reduction in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans as loans were forgiven and repaid by the SBA. At September 30, 2021, $24.3 million of PPP loan principal remained outstanding and unrealized net PPP origination fee income totaled $650,000.

The allowance for loan losses remained at 1.35% of gross loans at September 30, 2021 relative to the prior quarter (1.42% of gross loans net of PPP guaranteed loans and USDA guaranteed loans) and compared to 1.31% of gross loans one year earlier. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans reflected a net recovery at 0.08% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Non-performing assets were 1.16% of total assets at September 30, 2021, compared to 1.07% at June 30, 2021, and 0.85% at September 30, 2020. At September 30, 2021, non-performing assets consisted of $6.0 million in non-accrual loans, $1.5 million in non-accrual restructured loans, $5.2 million in restructured loans not on non-accrual and $2.4 million in other real estate owned.

At September 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents remained elevated following the merger related addition of cash and securities held by Waukesha Bankshares, Inc. (“WBI”) and repayment of forgiveness received on SBA PPP loans and totaled $65.5 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $72.1 million at June 30, 2021, and $38.5 million at December 31, 2020. Investment securities totaled $301.9 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $261.7 million at June 30, 2021, and $228.3 million as of December 31, 2020 as cash was deployed to purchase securities with a higher yield than available on overnight cash. All investment securities are considered available for sale and carried at estimated market value.

Foreclosed assets increased to $2.4 million at September 30, 2021, from $2.0 million at June 30, 2021, as a closed branch office related to the acquisition of WBI was moved to foreclosed assets. Foreclosed assets were $1.6 million at the beginning of the fiscal year.

Total deposits increased to $1.08 billion at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.03 billion at June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, interest-bearing demand and savings deposits accounted for 35.9% of total deposits, followed by noninterest-bearing demand deposits at 26.9%, money market deposits at 19.9%, and retail and local time deposits at 15.5%. Broker and national time deposits accounted for 1.8% of total deposits at September 30, 2021, versus 1.5% at December 31, 2020. The bank has continued to experience larger average deposit balances, increased mobile banking enrollment and product usage as customers continue to adapt new banking habits accelerated by the pandemic.

FHLB advances decreased to $62.0 million at September 30, 2021 from $67.0 million at June 30, 2021 and were unchanged compared to December 31, 2020, while other borrowings decreased to $17.1 million compared to $21.8 million the prior period and $12.2 million at December 31, 2020.

Operations Review

Net interest income totaled $9.6 million (on a net margin of 3.15%) for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $10.2 million (on net margin of 3.48%) for the second quarter of 2021 and $7.9 million (on a net margin of 3.03%) for the third quarter of 2020. Earning asset yields decreased 37 basis points from 3.78% to 3.41% during the third quarter of 2021, while deposit and borrowing costs declined 5 basis points to 0.37% from 0.42% over the same period. The decrease in earning asset yields was partially due to lower net accretion of loan fees of $559,000 related to PPP loans that were repaid compared to net accretion of $1.0 million during the June 30, 2021 quarter. Additionally, a larger balance of lower yielding investment securities contributed to the decrease in earning asset yields. Taxable security yields decreased from 1.44% in the quarter ended June 30, 2021 to 1.18% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Loan yields decreased to 4.23% during the quarter from 4.42% during the second quarter of 2021. Loan yields excluding the impacts of PPP loan origination fee income, were 3.98% and 3.95% during the September 2021 and June 2021 quarters respectively. Net interest margin excluding the impacts of PPP loan origination fee income, was 2.97% and 3.12% in the September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 quarters, respectively. Recognition of PPP loan fee income is expected to decline for fourth quarter 2021 as fewer PPP loans remain outstanding.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased during the quarter, largely reflecting lower rates associated with time deposits. The cost of deposits decreased to 0.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from 0.19% the prior quarter. “As a commercial bank with significant noninterest-bearing account balances, our ability to continue reducing the overall cost of deposits will likely be limited in the current interest rate environment,” continued Oldenberg. Deposit costs decreased $81,000 to $404,000 for the third quarter of 2021, from $485,000 the previous quarter. Interest costs on borrowings remained at $422,000, for the third quarter of 2021.

Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $2.1 million from $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, due in part to lower gains on the sale of mortgage loans and lower gains on sale of securities. Gains on sale of mortgage loans decreased to $494,000 for the third quarter from $663,000 in the second quarter of 2021, due to lower refinancing and mortgage origination activity and the decision to hold more first lien residential mortgage loans onto the balance sheet to utilize low yielding overnight funds.

Deposit and service fee income in the third quarter increased to $379,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $347,000 for the prior three-month period. Net gains on the sale of securities were zero for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $113,000 for the second quarter of 2021, and $38,000 for the quarter one year earlier. Commissions on customer investment and insurance sales decreased to $426,000, from $465,000 the prior quarter. At September 30, 2021, the bank had wealth assets under management totaling $301.6 million compared to $300.0 million at June 30, 2021, and $244.5 million at September 30, 2020. For the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, other noninterest income was $563,000 compared to $554,000 the prior quarter.

Noninterest expense declined to $6.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $9.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The second quarter of 2021 included $2.7 million of non-recurring merger related expenses. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $3.9 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Data processing and other office operations costs decreased to $828,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $1.5 million the previous quarter which included contract termination and data conversion expenses of approximately $700,000. Advertising and promotion expenses were $199,000 for the most recent quarter compared to $322,000 last quarter which included a local multi-year sponsorship commitment and merger related communication. Other noninterest expenses decreased to $1.1 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $3.1 million the previous quarter which included approximately $1.9 million in non-recurring professional fees and other merger related expenses.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from ten full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB Holdings’ business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB Holdings, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB Holdings’ vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on PSB Holdings, and Peoples, and their customers, and other risks. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB Holdings does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc. Quarterly Financial Summary (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarter ended Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, Earnings and dividends: 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest income $ 10,449 $ 11,070 $ 10,482 $ 9,442 $ 9,155 Interest expense $ 826 $ 907 $ 886 $ 1,011 $ 1,261 Net interest income $ 9,623 $ 10,163 $ 9,596 $ 8,431 $ 7,894 Provision for loan losses $ - $ - $ 1,000 $ 675 $ 1,300 Other noninterest income $ 2,126 $ 2,299 $ 2,749 $ 2,991 $ 2,929 Other noninterest expense $ 6,946 $ 9,607 $ 6,200 $ 6,461 $ 6,074 Net income $ 3,638 $ 2,137 $ 3,896 $ 3,252 $ 2,637 Basic earnings per share (3) $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share (3) $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 Dividends declared per share (3) $ - $ 0.23 $ - $ 0.21 $ - Tangible net book value per share (4) $ 24.07 $ 23.53 $ 23.69 $ 23.43 $ 22.73 Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 17.04 % n/a 15.88 % n/a Average common shares outstanding 4,450,755 4,454,922 4,454,334 4,452,287 4,452,287 Balance sheet - average balances: Loans receivable, net of allowances for loss $ 862,555 $ 891,886 $ 827,595 $ 807,182 $ 800,611 Assets $ 1,292,369 $ 1,251,738 $ 1,132,905 $ 1,100,064 $ 1,099,402 Deposits $ 1,064,553 $ 1,023,229 $ 925,689 $ 896,427 $ 882,682 Stockholders' equity $ 110,388 $ 105,932 $ 105,868 $ 102,790 $ 100,436 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (1) 1.12 % 0.68 % 1.39 % 1.18 % 0.95 % Return on average stockholders' equity (1) 13.08 % 8.09 % 14.92 % 12.59 % 10.45 % Average stockholders' equity less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) to average assets 8.39 % 8.27 % 9.10 % 9.00 % 8.85 % Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) -0.08 % 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.16 % 0.00 % Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.43 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.03 % 0.98 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.16 % 1.07 % 1.13 % 0.90 % 0.85 % Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.35 % 1.35 % 1.40 % 1.30 % 1.31 % Nonperforming assets to tangible equity plus the allowance for loan losses (4) 12.87 % 11.71 % 11.06 % 8.96 % 8.50 % Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 3.15 % 3.48 % 3.62 % 3.22 % 3.03 % Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 3.04 % 3.37 % 3.49 % 3.07 % 2.84 % Service fee revenue as a percent of average demand deposits (1) 0.53 % 0.51 % 0.57 % 0.59 % 0.59 % Noninterest income as a percent of gross revenue 16.91 % 17.20 % 20.78 % 24.06 % 24.24 % Efficiency ratio (2) 58.40 % 76.20 % 49.64 % 55.87 % 55.41 % Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.13 % 3.08 % 2.22 % 2.34 % 2.20 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.27 % 8.38 % 9.32 % 9.22 % 9.17 % Stock price information: High $ 26.50 $ 26.50 $ 25.94 $ 23.00 $ 18.80 Low $ 24.52 $ 25.00 $ 20.45 $ 17.20 $ 17.36 Last trade value at quarter-end $ 24.95 $ 26.25 $ 25.25 $ 20.57 $ 18.00 (1) Annualized (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%. (3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals. (4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes intangible assets.





PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Quarter Ended (dollars in thousands, Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, except per share data - unaudited) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 9,323 $ 9,972 $ 9,442 $ 8,371 $ 8,068 Securities: Taxable 581 553 507 542 564 Tax-exempt 500 505 502 489 474 Other interest and dividends 45 40 31 40 49 Total interest and dividend income 10,449 11,070 10,482 9,442 9,155 Interest expense: Deposits 404 485 547 657 833 FHLB advances 220 221 215 228 304 Other borrowings 9 8 7 6 5 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 28 29 28 Junior subordinated debentures 165 165 89 91 91 Total interest expense 826 907 886 1,011 1,261 Net interest income 9,623 10,163 9,596 8,431 7,894 Provision for loan losses - - 1,000 675 1,300 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,623 10,163 8,596 7,756 6,594 Noninterest income: Service fees 379 347 332 352 344 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 494 663 1,152 1,401 1,752 Mortgage loan servicing, net 111 9 79 104 (79 ) Investment and insurance sales commissions 426 465 595 391 301 Net gain on sale of securities - 113 21 149 38 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 153 148 108 106 108 Other noninterest income 563 554 462 488 465 Total noninterest income 2,126 2,299 2,749 2,991 2,929 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,099 3,915 3,460 4,084 3,526 Occupancy and facilities 614 647 569 511 566 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 28 23 130 (218 ) 36 Data processing and other office operations 828 1,499 694 568 743 Advertising and promotion 199 322 79 172 77 FDIC insurance premiums 121 58 83 82 87 Other noninterest expenses 1,057 3,143 1,185 1,262 1,039 Total noninterest expense 6,946 9,607 6,200 6,461 6,074 Income before provision for income taxes 4,803 2,855 5,145 4,286 3,449 Provision for income taxes 1,165 718 1,249 1,034 812 Net income $ 3,638 $ 2,137 $ 3,896 $ 3,252 $ 2,637 Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.88 $ 0.73 $ 0.59 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.48 $ 0.87 $ 0.73 $ 0.59

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (dollars in thousands, September September except per share data - unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees $ 9,323 $ 8,068 $ 28,737 $ 24,688 Securities: Taxable 581 564 1,641 1,919 Tax-exempt 500 474 1,507 1,351 Other interest and dividends 45 49 116 214 Total interest and dividend income 10,449 9,155 32,001 28,172 Interest expense: Deposits 404 833 1,436 3,395 FHLB advances 220 304 656 947 Other borrowings 9 5 24 25 Senior subordinated notes 28 28 84 84 Junior subordinated debentures 165 91 419 273 Total interest expense 826 1,261 2,619 4,724 Net interest income 9,623 7,894 29,382 23,448 Provision for loan losses - 1,300 1,000 4,900 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 9,623 6,594 28,382 18,548 Noninterest income: Service fees 379 344 1,058 1,013 Gain on sale of mortgage loans 494 1,752 2,309 4,486 Mortgage loan servicing, net 111 (79 ) 199 (267 ) Investment and insurance sales commissions 426 301 1,486 909 Net gain on sale of securities - 38 134 355 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 153 108 409 316 Other noninterest income 563 465 1,579 1,610 Total noninterest income 2,126 2,929 7,174 8,422 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 4,099 3,526 11,474 9,928 Occupancy and facilities 614 566 1,830 1,618 Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets 28 36 181 130 Data processing and other office operations 828 743 3,021 2,062 Advertising and promotion 199 77 600 312 FDIC insurance premiums 121 87 262 110 Other noninterest expenses 1,057 1,039 5,385 3,123 Total noninterest expense 6,946 6,074 22,753 17,283 Income before provision for income taxes 4,803 3,449 12,803 9,687 Provision for income taxes 1,165 812 3,132 2,250 Net income $ 3,638 $ 2,637 $ 9,671 $ 7,437 Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.59 $ 2.17 $ 1.67 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 0.59 $ 2.17 $ 1.67

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2021, and September 30, 2020, unaudited, December 31, 2020 derived from audited financial statements Sep. 30, Jun. 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sep. 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 20,813 $ 18,589 $ 12,921 $ 15,723 $ 13,652 Interest-bearing deposits 1,044 906 985 1,056 1,750 Federal funds sold 43,637 52,643 16,027 21,749 61,383 Cash and cash equivalents 65,494 72,138 29,933 38,528 76,785 Securities available for sale (at fair value) 301,853 261,685 227,824 228,296 193,179 Bank certificates of deposit (at cost) 245 245 1,231 1,231 496 Loans held for sale 214 1,756 622 954 903 Loans receivable, net 874,524 863,254 829,964 820,956 791,951 Accrued interest receivable 3,273 3,299 3,335 3,527 3,629 Foreclosed assets 2,398 1,984 1,105 1,619 1,485 Premises and equipment, net 12,725 13,241 11,077 10,920 11,061 Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,702 1,696 1,732 1,657 1,638 Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 2,646 2,646 2,283 2,283 2,283 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,154 24,001 17,902 17,795 17,089 Core deposit intangible 581 629 - 2 4 Goodwill 2,541 2,541 113 113 113 Other assets 5,313 5,523 5,102 4,074 3,667 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,297,663 $ 1,254,638 $ 1,132,223 $ 1,131,955 $ 1,104,283 Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 291,440 $ 273,181 $ 242,974 $ 236,981 $ 241,947 Interest-bearing deposits 791,601 758,445 682,877 695,156 658,667 Total deposits 1,083,041 1,031,626 925,851 932,137 900,614 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 62,000 67,000 62,000 62,000 67,000 Other borrowings 17,129 21,757 18,582 12,239 16,216 Senior subordinated notes 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,500 Junior subordinated debentures 12,691 12,666 7,732 7,732 7,732 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,143 11,103 9,918 10,920 8,871 Total liabilities 1,187,504 1,146,652 1,026,583 1,027,528 1,002,933 Stockholders' equity Preferred stock - no par value: Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding - - - - - Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share: Authorized - 6,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares Outstanding - 4,447,026, 4,454,922, 4,454,922, 4,452,287 and 4,452,287 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 Additional paid-in capital 8,003 7,946 7,890 7,818 7,765 Retained earnings 112,502 108,863 107,751 103,855 101,538 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 1,530 2,869 1,691 4,458 3,751 Treasury stock, at cost - 1,043,772, 1,035,876, 1,035,876, 1,038,511 and 1,038,511 shares, respectively (13,706 ) (13,522 ) (13,522 ) (13,534 ) (13,534 ) Total stockholders' equity 110,159 107,986 105,640 104,427 101,350 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,297,663 $ 1,254,638 $ 1,132,223 $ 1,131,955 $ 1,104,283

PSB Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,638 $ 2,637 $ 9,671 $ 7,437 Other comprehensive income, net of tax: Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available for sale (1,374 ) 670 (2,954 ) 2,936 Reclassification adjustment for security gain included in net income - (28 ) (97 ) (258 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap (5 ) 26 6 (316 ) Reclassification adjustment of interest rate swap settlements included in earnings 40 38 117 87 Other comprehensive income (loss) (1,339 ) 706 (2,928 ) 2,449 Comprehensive income $ 2,299 $ 3,343 $ 6,743 $ 9,886

PSB Holding, Inc. Loan Composition by Purpose Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands) Sep 30,

2021 Jun 30,

2021 Mar 31,

2021 Dec 31,

2020 Sep 30,

2020 Residential real estate: One to four family $ 166,728 $ 169,456 $ 136,242 $ 125,530 $ 114,226 HELOC loans 18,011 18,263 16,908 18,312 19,747 Residential construction & development 25,162 24,385 25,628 25,519 22,529 Residential vacant land 6,629 2,172 2,524 3,305 3,147 Total Residential real estate 216,530 214,276 181,302 172,666 159,649 Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Owner occupied Commercial real estate 203,509 202,767 194,514 187,059 164,073 SBA commercial real estate 1,140 1,164 1,445 1,483 1,506 Agriculture real estate 4,046 4,188 4,787 4,429 4,677 Construction and land development 17,705 6,460 4,121 5,468 13,557 Commercial vacant land 3,572 6,490 2,998 2,835 2,819 Total Owner occupied 229,972 221,069 207,865 201,274 186,632 Non-owner occupied Commercial real estate 212,868 196,011 183,365 173,953 170,847 One to four family residential rental 49,542 47,097 31,914 31,363 30,159 SBA commercial real estate 682 703 718 749 771 Agricultural real estate - - - - - Construction and land development 29,618 30,057 31,362 29,846 18,600 Commercial vacant land 4,851 5,203 7,970 8,402 8,907 Total Non-owner occupied 297,561 279,071 255,329 244,313 229,284 Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate: Municipal non-real estate 7,623 7,014 7,165 11,422 5,687 Commercial line 47,646 45,386 46,833 41,619 40,067 Other commercial non-real estate 54,481 55,002 49,246 52,723 58,718 SBA commercial non-real estate 25,933 47,245 89,603 103,871 118,668 Agricultural non-real estate 1,325 1,656 1,730 1,986 2,150 Total Commercial/Agr. non-real estate 137,008 156,303 194,577 211,621 225,290 Consumer non-real estate: Consumer installment 4,369 4,399 3,191 3,400 3,358 Consumer line 477 436 498 353 366 Other consumer 125 130 123 143 163 Total Consumer non-real estate 4,971 4,965 3,812 3,896 3,887 Gross loans 886,042 875,684 842,885 833,770 804,742 Net deferred loan costs (fees) (167 ) (738 ) (1,627 ) (2,140 ) (2,627 ) Overdrafts 654 134 528 161 317 Allowance for loan losses (12,005 ) (11,826 ) (11,822 ) (10,835 ) (10,481 ) Total loans receivable $ 874,524 $ 863,254 $ 829,964 $ 820,956 $ 791,951

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets as of: Sep 30, Jun 30, Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 6,018 $ 5,208 $ 5,346 $ 2,071 $ 2,129 Nonaccrual restructured loans 1,526 1,062 1,090 1,064 233 Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 5,159 5,205 5,242 5,414 5,508 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Total nonperforming loans 12,703 11,475 11,678 8,549 7,870 Other real estate owned 2,398 1,984 1,105 1,619 1,485 Total nonperforming assets $ 15,101 $ 13,459 $ 12,783 $ 10,168 $ 9,355 Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.43 % 1.31 % 1.39 % 1.03 % 0.98 % Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 1.16 % 1.07 % 1.13 % 0.90 % 0.85 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of nonperforming loans 94.51 % 103.06 % 101.23 % 126.74 % 133.18 %

PSB Holdings, Inc. Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves At September 30, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate - Retail Sales Outlet ORE $ 1,100 - Real estate - Hotel Restructured 4,781 135 Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Restructured/Nonaccrual 840 78 Real estate - Buffet Style Restaurant Nonaccrual 3,265 1,143 Real estate - Hotel Nonaccrual 808 169 Total listed nonperforming assets 10,794 1,525 Total bank wide nonperforming assets 15,101 2,107 Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 71 % 72 % Largest Performing, but Impaired Loans at September 30, 2021 ($000s) Gross Specific Collateral Description Asset Type Principal Reserves Real estate (4 Hotel Group) Impaired 4,265 509 Total listed performing, but impaired loans 4,265 509 Total performing, but impaired loans 5,794 614 Listed assets as a % of total performing, but impaired loans 74 % 83 %

PSB Holdings, Inc. Deposit Composition September 30, June 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 $ % $ % $ % Non-interest bearing demand $ 291,440 26.9 % $ 273,181 26.5 % $ 241,947 26.9 % Interest-bearing demand and savings 388,725 35.9 % 366,563 35.4 % 291,275 32.3 % Money market deposits 215,772 19.9 % 212,285 20.6 % 213,057 23.7 % Retail and local time deposits <= $250 142,439 13.2 % 140,895 13.7 % 103,288 11.5 % Total core deposits 1,038,376 95.9 % 992,924 96.2 % 849,567 94.4 % Retail and local time deposits > $250 24,824 2.3 % 25,834 2.5 % 24,669 2.7 % Broker & national time deposits <= $250 8,640 0.8 % 10,874 1.1 % 14,384 1.6 % Broker & national time deposits > $250 11,201 1.0 % 1,994 0.2 % 11,994 1.3 % Totals $ 1,083,041 100.0 % $ 1,031,626 100.0 % $ 900,614 100.0 %

PSB Holdings, Inc. Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates (dollars in thousands) Quarter ended September 30, 2021 Quarter ended June 30, 2021 Quarter ended September 30, 2020 Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield / Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (1)(2) $ 874,429 $ 9,334 4.23 % $ 906,233 $ 9,983 4.42 % $ 810,232 $ 8,080 3.97 % Taxable securities 195,160 581 1.18 % 153,960 553 1.44 % 108,241 564 2.07 % Tax-exempt securities (2) 84,241 633 2.98 % 84,593 639 3.03 % 76,168 600 3.13 % FHLB stock 2,646 27 4.05 % 2,625 23 3.51 % 2,283 28 4.88 % Other 75,119 18 0.10 % 42,253 17 0.16 % 58,081 21 0.14 % Total (2) 1,231,595 10,593 3.41 % 1,189,664 11,215 3.78 % 1,055,005 9,293 3.50 % Non-interest-earning assets: Cash and due from banks 20,310 25,422 13,945 Premises and equipment, net 12,962 11,640 11,135 Cash surrender value ins 24,059 23,906 17,021 Other assets 15,317 16,004 11,917 Allowance for loan losses (11,874 ) (11,816 ) (9,621 ) Total $ 1,292,369 $ 1,254,820 $ 1,099,402 Liabilities & stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Savings and demand deposits $ 383,136 $ 73 0.08 % $ 352,572 $ 65 0.07 % $ 285,384 $ 72 0.10 % Money market deposits 213,584 90 0.17 % 213,122 96 0.18 % 206,881 146 0.28 % Time deposits 185,502 241 0.52 % 182,758 324 0.71 % 159,851 615 1.53 % FHLB borrowings 66,239 220 1.32 % 71,846 221 1.23 % 86,565 304 1.40 % Other borrowings 24,993 9 0.14 % 25,525 8 0.13 % 9,445 5 0.21 % Senior sub. notes 2,500 28 4.44 % 2,500 28 4.49 % 2,500 28 4.46 % Junior sub. debentures 12,679 165 5.16 % 11,827 165 5.60 % 7,732 91 4.68 % Total 888,633 826 0.37 % 860,150 907 0.42 % 758,358 1,261 0.66 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Demand deposits 282,331 274,777 230,566 Other liabilities 11,017 11,430 10,042 Stockholders' equity 110,388 108,463 100,436 Total $ 1,292,369 $ 1,254,820 $ 1,099,402 Net interest income $ 9,767 $ 10,308 $ 8,032 Rate spread 3.04 % 3.36 % 2.84 % Net yield on interest-earning assets 3.15 % 3.48 % 3.03 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding. (2) The yield on tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.