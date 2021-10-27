GlowTouch Announces Partnership With Department of Defense

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GlowTouch LLC, a global Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services provider based in Louisville, KY, announced today that the company has now joined the DoD's Military Spouse Employment Partnership. Joining the 10-year-old program creates a potential new avenue for the GlowTouch SALUTE program that focuses on the military community with spouses as a key element of the initiative.

"We are honored to be part of such a prestigious program and the opportunity to serve those who serve us," said Vidya Ravichandran, GlowTouch Founder and President. "Military spouses are a deep labor pool with a wealth of talent, but frequent changes in station can disrupt careers. The SALUTE program resolves that issue."

SALUTE is built on the concept of RemoteAbilityTM, which erases geographic barriers, making work portable while reducing the stress of relocation. It helps to promote professional growth and aligns with MSEP's mission of driving employment opportunities. The program also benefits disabled veterans who must or want to work from home, along with Guard and Reserve members who need scheduling flexibility.

"A salute is a gesture of respect and acknowledgment, and we want to provide a measure of both with this program," said Keshia Swan, Corporate Social Responsibility and Impact Sourcing Manager. "We're in a growing industry, actively recruiting for every position from customer service agent to corporate staff and we are offering careers that spouses can take with them wherever they go."

MSEP is a critical element of the White House's Joining Forces initiative that was created in 2011 to address employment options and mobility for service members and their families. Since then, more than 500 employers have been enlisted into MSEP, including 45 companies this year.

About GlowTouch

GlowTouch is a privately held and WBENC-certified, woman-owned enterprise, founded in 2002. We provide personalized, omnichannel contact center, business processing, and technology outsourcing solutions to clients around the world. Our 2,300+ employees deliver operational excellence with high-touch engagement garnering recognition by independent bodies such as Everest Group, International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and a six-time honoree on the Inc. 5000. GlowTouch is headquartered in Louisville, KY, with onshore contact centers in Louisville, KY, and Miami, FL; a nearshore presence in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic; and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, and Mysore, India, and Manila, Philippines. To learn more about GlowTouch, visit www.GlowTouch.com, or email Tammy Weinstein at Tammy.Weinstein@GlowTouch.com. ###

About MSEP

The MSEP initiative is part of DOD's broader Spouse Education and Career Opportunities program. The department established the SECO program to provide education and career guidance to military spouses worldwide, offering free, comprehensive resources and tools related to career exploration, education, training and licensing, employment readiness, and career connections. This program also offers free career coaching services six days a week.

