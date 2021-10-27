Devolutions Central Online to Provide Best Practices and Key Trends to IT Professionals to Enhance Security Efforts, Boost Productivity

MONTREAL, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next month, software developer Devolutions will host its second annual virtual conference, Devolutions Central Online. The event will bring together leading cybersecurity experts as well as executives from Devolutions to provide IT professionals with best practices and insights into key trends to boost security efforts and enhance productivity. Devolutions Central Online will take place on November 17, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST and will feature renowned cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt as the keynote speaker.



Keynote Speaker Troy Hunt

A leading cybersecurity researcher and founder of the popular data breach notification service “Have I Been Pwned,” Hunt provides regular commentary to news outlets and speaks at conferences the world over. In addition, he consults with governments and law enforcement agencies on cybersecurity matters and has appeared before the U.S. Congress as an expert witness on data breaches. At Devolutions Central Online, Hunt will focus his keynote on how passwords play a major role in security breaches and what IT professionals can do to mitigate the threats posed by insecure passwords.

Also on the Agenda

In addition to Hunt’s keynote, Devolutions Central Online will feature presentations from several Devolutions executives, such as CEO David Hervieux, VP of Sales & Marketing Maxime Trottier and VP of Business Solutions Maurice Côté. Topics will include deep dives into several Devolutions products – from Remote Desktop Manager to Password Hub Business to Devolutions Server – as well as highlights from Devolutions’ new Cybersecurity Survey, to be released publicly in early November.

On the lighter side, Devolutions Central Online will include a comedy session from standup comedian and Comedy Central veteran Dwayne Perkins – as well as a quiz game and a virtual happy hour in which attendees can network with each other and the team at Devolutions.

“Our inaugural virtual event last year was an overwhelming success, with attendees from all over the globe, representing every major vertical industry,” said Hervieux. “We are equally excited about this year’s event and are thrilled to have Troy as our keynote speaker. One of our primary goals as a company is to help make the jobs of IT professionals easier – and we are confident that the program for this year’s event will provide attendees with valuable information in a fun and engaging manner.”

Where IT Meets Security

Devolutions has taken a leadership role in arming IT professionals with the tools they need to not only provide enhanced security but improve productivity. The company’s suite of IT solutions is trusted by more than 800,000 users in over 140 countries. Geared toward SMBs in particular, Devolutions’ products include remote connection, password and privileged access management. Each of these solutions can play a pivotal role in boosting cybersecurity. The company will follow up last year’s inaugural Cybersecurity Survey with a second survey, to be released in November 2021.

Registration for Devolutions Central Online is free. To access the agenda or to register, please visit this link. For registrants who are unable to attend the event live, a recording will be available at the conclusion of the event. For more information about Devolutions and their IT software solutions, please visit devolutions.net.

About Devolutions

Established in 2010, Devolutions is a Canadian-based company located near Montreal, Quebec. With more than 800,000 users in over 140 countries, Devolutions is on a mission to develop innovative software that helps users cost-effectively, simply and effectively achieve their remote desktop management, password management, privileged access management, and cybersecurity goals. The company is also committed to providing exceptional technical support, ensuring an excellent user experience that exceeds expectations, and delivering high performance with superior quality. For more information about Devolutions and its solutions, visit devolutions.net, follow the company on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram, like on Facebook or subscribe on YouTube.

