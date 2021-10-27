Havila Shipping ASA: : Contract extension with Reach Subsea for Havila Subsea

English Norwegian

Havila Shipping ASA and Reach Subsea AS has entered into a contract for Havila Subsea for a fixed period of

2 years and 3 months starting 01.10.21 until 31.12.23. Reach Subsea has the option to extend the contract with one year until 31.12.2024.

The bondolders in ISIN NO0010605033 (HAVI07) has with sufficient majority accepted the conclusion of the contract.

Contacts:

CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act