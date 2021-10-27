Carahsoft Hosts Partner Pavilion at AFCEA TechNet Cyber 2021

RESTON, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Public Sector IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 40 technology partners in its pavilion at TechNet Cyber 2021. Sponsored by AFCEA, this conference and exhibition provides a forum for military, industry and academia to discuss and plan how to achieve persistent engagement, presence and innovation. It is the opportunity to devise a new strategy to build resilience and defend networks. The event offers networking opportunities and presentations that focus on leveraging innovative technology, advancing cybersecurity and building new relationships between the military and industry sectors.

Carahsoft’s partner pavilion will feature more than 40 partners showcasing a full range of solutions, enabling attendees to learn about innovations in cloud computing, cyber security solutions, and information operations, assurance and security. Join Carahsoft at booth #2107 and vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

Partners Demoing at Carahsoft’s booth (#2107):

Anchore

Code 42

ForgeRock

iOra

Neo4j

Netskope

Nuvolo Qmulos

RangeForce

Securonix

SolarWinds

TIBCO Software

Zoom

Exhibiting Partner Pavilion Vendors:

Area 1 Security (#2709)

BlackBerry (#2413)

Broadcom (#2607)

Contrast Security (#2512)

Entrust (#2312)

Exabeam (#2412)

ExtraHop (#2511)

Fidelis (#2407)

FireEye (#2213)

Forescout (#2707)

Gigamon (#2212)

iBoss (#2509)

Infinera (#2513)

Infoblox (#2112) Invicti (#2507)

NetAbstraction (#2214)

Okta (#2309)

RSA (#2313)

SambaNova Systems (#2508)

SAP NS2 (#2311)

Saviynt (#2608)

Splunk (#2307)

Thales TCT (#2411)

Trend Micro (#2409)

Trustwave (#2609)

UiPath (#2708)

Venafi (#2408)

Veritas (#2113)

Additional Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting:

10ZiG (#2440)



Adobe (#2437)



Akamai (#1814)



Anchore (#1830)



Attivo Networks (#2227)



Axway (#2908)



Bastille (#2925)



Ciena (#1722)



Cofense (#2725)



Dell Technologies (#2021)



Elastic (#1424)



F5 Networks (#2305)



Flashpoint (#2812)



Forcepoint (#2533)



Fortinet Federal (#2009)



Forward Networks (#2341)



GitLab (#2221)



Google Cloud (#1529)



HPE (#2330) ISEC7 (#2542)



Keeper Security (#2541)



Lookout (#1943)



Neo4j (#2521)



Nutanix (#2642)



Palo Alto Networks (#1811)



Ping Identity (#2809)



Rapid7 (#1804)



Recorded Future (#1808)



Red Hat (#2712)



Rubrik (#1729)



SailPoint Technologies (#1838)



ServiceNow (#2202)



Smartsheet (#2621)



SolarWinds (#2505)



Tenable (#2324)



Virsec (#2808)



VMware (#2127)



Zscaler (#2304)

Wednesday - Thursday, October 27-28, 2021

Baltimore Convention Center

One West Pratt Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21201

For more information regarding the event, contact Brian O’Donnell at (703) 871-8506 or Tradeshows@carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s TechNet Cyber event site.

