Ninepoint Partners Announces Distribution Agreement with Global Alternatives Investment Manager LGT Capital Partners

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (“Ninepoint”), one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with LGT Capital Partners to distribute the LGT Multi-Alternatives Sub-Fund (“the Fund”) on an exclusive basis in Canada.



Available to Ninepoint’s Institutional clients and eligible investors, the Fund will have exposure to globally recognized Private Investment Managers as well as direct allocations across a full suite of alternative investment strategies including Private Equity, Alternative Income, and Liquid Alternatives.

The investment strategy is based on the approach LGT Capital Partners uses to manage the alternative assets for one of Europe’s largest endowment funds. Environmental, social, and corporate governance is an integral part of the strategy and LGT Capital Partners is committed to sustainable and impact investing. LGT Capital Partners has over US$80 billion in assets under management, managing capital for over 600 pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foundations worldwide.

“We look forward to partnering with Ninepoint,” said Pius Fritschi, Managing Partner at LGT Capital Partners. “Our unique solution allows investors to access a full range of alternative investment strategies and to further diversify their portfolios.”

“We are excited to collaborate with such an esteemed firm as LGT Capital Partners,” said James Fox, Ninepoint Partners’ co-CEO and Managing Partner. “LGT Capital Partners has established themselves as a top tier global specialist in alternative investing. We look forward to a long and successful partnership.”

About LGT Capital Partners

LGT Capital Partners is a leading alternative investment specialist with over US$80 billion in assets under management and more than 600 institutional clients in 42 countries. An international team of over 600 professionals is responsible for managing a wide range of investment programs focusing on private markets, liquid alternatives and multi-asset class solutions. Headquartered near Zurich, Switzerland, the firm has offices in New York, Dublin, London, Paris, Vaduz, Frankfurt am Main, Dubai, Beijing, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Sydney.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income. Ninepoint Digital Asset Group is a division of Ninepoint Partners.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit www.ninepoint.com or inquiries regarding the Offering, please contact us at (416) 943-6707 or (866) 299-9906 or invest@ninepoint.com.

LGT Capital Partners have entered into an agreement with Ninepoint Partners LP pursuant to which Ninepoint will act as sub-distributor for the LGT Multi-Alternatives Sub-Fund on an exclusive basis to eligible investors in Canada with respect to the offering of the Class L Shares.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer or solicitation by anyone in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such an offer or solicitation. Prospective investors who are not resident in Canada should contact their financial advisor to determine whether securities of the Funds may be lawfully sold in their jurisdiction.

The risks associated with investing in a Fund depend on the securities and assets in which the Fund invests, based upon the Fund’s particular objectives. There is no assurance that any Fund will achieve its investment objective, and its net asset value, yield and investment return will fluctuate from time to time with market conditions. There is no guarantee that the full amount of your original investment in a Fund will be returned to you. The Funds are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. Please read the Fund’s prospectus or offering memorandum before investing.