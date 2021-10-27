Goosehead Insurance, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

– Total Revenue Growth of 30% and Core Revenue Growth of 41% over the Prior Year Period –

– Total Written Premium Growth of 44% over the Prior Year Period –

– Total Franchises and Corporate Sales Headcount Grew 55% and 35%, Respectively –

– Policies in Force Growth of 44% over the Prior Year Period –

– Launched Digital Agent Platform –

WESTLAKE, Texas , Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (“Goosehead” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Total Revenues grew organically 30% over the prior-year period to $41.7 million

Core Revenues* of $37.2 million increased 41% over the prior year period

Third quarter net income of $5.4 million; net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. of $4.0 million or $0.21 per basic share and $0.19 per diluted share

Third quarter Adjusted EBITDA* of $6.6 million.

Third quarter Adjusted EPS* of $0.26 per share.

Total written premiums placed increased 44% from the prior-year period to $435 million

Policies in force grew 44% from the prior-year period to 948,000

Corporate sales headcount of 502 was up 35% year-over-year

Total franchises increased 55% compared to the prior-year period to 1,958; operating franchises grew 38% compared to the prior-year period to 1,139



*Core Revenue, Adjusted EPS, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of Core Revenue to total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA to net income and Adjusted EPS to basic earnings per share, the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, are set forth in the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

“Goosehead delivered an exceptional third quarter with strong premium and Core Revenue growth, significant talent additions, a 92 net promoter score and industry leading client retention of 89% - all against a very strong year ago comparison,” stated Mark E. Jones, Chairman and CEO. “We are extremely excited to have launched our Digital Agent Platform during the third quarter and have received a tremendously favorable response from our clients, agents and carrier partners around the potential for this powerful and highly differentiated tool to drive growth and enhance the client experience. Leveraging agent-informed artificial intelligence across nearly 30 million of our prior quotes, individuals can run highly accurate home, auto, flood, condo and renter’s quotes online from multiple carriers in less than 60 seconds by entering as little as 3 data points. This is an incredibly effortless client experience as evidenced by an average 96 net promoter score on business generated through the Digital Agent Platform thus far. We are continuing to accelerate our work on deeper carrier technology integrations and expect to unveil a quote-to-issue shopping experience with multiple carriers during 2022, all while maintaining in the background the critical benefits that knowledgeable agents provide to clients. The significant investments we are making in our people and technology platform are clearly expanding our already powerful and substantial competitive moat in the marketplace.”

Third Quarter 2021 Results

For the third quarter of 2021, revenues were $41.7 million, an increase of 30% compared to the corresponding period in 2020. Core Revenues, a non-GAAP measure which excludes contingent commissions, initial franchise fees, interest income, and other income, were $37.2 million, a 41% increase from $26.4 million in the prior year period. Core Revenues are the most reliable revenue stream for the Company, consisting of New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Renewal Commissions, and Renewal Royalty Fees. Core Revenue growth was driven by growth in the number of corporate agents and operating franchises (which were driven by investments in our recruiting team in 2019 and prior), productivity improvements in the Franchise Channel, and strong client retention of 89%. The Company grew total written premiums, which we consider to be the leading indicator of future revenue growth, by 44% in the third quarter.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $38.1 million, up 52% from $25.0 million in the prior-year period. The increase from the prior period was due to larger employee compensation and benefits expenses related to ongoing investments in our corporate agents, agent support team, service agents, and information systems developers. Also, we continued to expand our real estate footprint with additional office openings, plus additional investments in our technology roadmap, including the launch of our Digital Agent Platform and enhancements to our client-facing portal, which grew the Company’s general and administrative expenses for the quarter.

Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $5.4 million. We expect to continue to experience seasonality in our earnings throughout each year due to insurance sales patterns and recognition of contingent commissions, with the bulk of contingents realized in the fourth quarter. Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, or $0.21 per basic share and $0.19 per diluted share. Total Adjusted EBITDA was $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2021, which excludes equity-based compensation, was $0.26 per share.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of September 30, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $25.5 million.

During the third quarter 2021, the Company refinanced its $25 million revolving credit facility and $77 million term note payable to a $50 million revolving facility and a $100 million term note payable agreement. We also had an unused line of credit of $24.8 million at quarter end. Total outstanding term note payable balance was $99.4 million as of September 30, 2021.

During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, Goosehead Financial, LLC paid a $60 million dividend to holders of LLC Units of record, including the Company. The Company’s Board of Directors also declared a special cash dividend of $1.63 per share (rounded) to all holders of the Company’s Class A common stock with a record date of August 9, 2021.

2021 Outlook

Based on our experience to date, the Company is raising its full-year 2021 outlook with respect to total written premiums and revenue:

Total written premiums placed for 2021 are expected to be between $1.54 billion and $1.56 billion, representing organic growth of 43% on the low end of the range to 45% on the high end of the range. Prior guidance issued was for organic premium growth between 40% and 45%.

Total revenues for 2021 are expected to be between $149 million and $155 million, representing organic growth of 27% on the low end of the range to 32% on the high end of the range. Prior guidance issued was for organic premium growth between 25% and 33%.

About Goosehead

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 140 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 12 corporate sales offices and over 1,958 operating and contracted franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com .

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Commissions and agency fees $ 22,420 $ 19,385 $ 61,007 $ 49,444 Franchise revenues 18,960 12,418 49,234 32,347 Interest income 301 212 841 573 Total revenues 41,681 32,015 111,082 82,364 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 26,078 17,901 69,862 47,308 General and administrative expenses 10,141 5,872 29,549 17,108 Bad debts 732 376 1,825 1,004 Depreciation and amortization 1,188 900 3,320 2,152 Total operating expenses 38,139 25,049 104,556 67,572 Income from operations 3,542 6,966 6,526 14,792 Other Income (Expense): Other income 7 10 146 76 Interest expense (756 ) (582 ) (1,903 ) (1,665 ) Income before taxes 2,793 6,394 4,769 13,203 Tax expense (benefit) (2,575 ) (331 ) (2,646 ) (612 ) Net income 5,368 6,725 7,415 13,815 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,332 3,458 2,288 7,325 Net income attributable to Goosehead Insurance, Inc. $ 4,036 $ 3,267 $ 5,127 $ 6,490 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ 0.39 Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.17 $ 0.25 $ 0.36 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 19,559 17,376 18,903 16,466 Diluted 21,206 18,915 20,570 17,926

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Consolidated Supplemental Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 10,969 $ 7,931 $ 29,036 $ 21,382 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 13,206 8,117 33,622 21,406 New Business Commissions(1) 6,013 4,790 16,573 12,452 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 4,003 3,090 10,840 7,737 Agency Fees(1) 3,050 2,491 8,579 6,362 Total Core Revenue 37,241 26,419 98,650 69,339 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,680 1,152 4,570 3,031 Interest Income 301 212 841 573 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,981 1,364 5,411 3,604 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 2,388 4,173 6,819 9,248 Other Income(2) 71 59 202 173 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,459 4,232 7,021 9,421 Total Revenues 41,681 32,015 111,082 82,364 Operating Expenses: Employee compensation and benefits 26,078 17,901 69,862 47,308 General and administrative expenses 10,141 5,872 29,549 17,108 Bad debts 732 376 1,825 1,004 Depreciation and amortization 1,188 900 3,320 2,152 Total operating expenses 38,139 25,049 104,556 67,572 Income from operations 3,542 6,966 6,526 14,792 Other Income (Expense): Other income 7 10 146 76 Interest expense (756 ) (582 ) (1,903 ) (1,665 ) Income before taxes 2,793 6,394 4,769 13,203 Tax (benefit) expense (2,575 ) (331 ) (2,646 ) (612 ) Net Income 5,368 6,725 7,415 13,815 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,332 3,458 2,288 7,325 Net Income attributable to Goosehead Insurance Inc. $ 4,036 $ 3,267 $ 5,127 $ 6,490 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.21 0.19 0.27 0.39 Diluted $ 0.19 0.17 0.25 0.36 Weighted average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 19,559 17,376 18,903 16,466 Diluted 21,206 18,915 20,570 17,926

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Franchise

Channel Corporate

Channel Other Total Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ — $ 10,969 $ — $ 10,969 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 13,206 — — 13,206 New Business Commissions(1) — 6,013 — 6,013 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 4,003 — — 4,003 Agency Fees(1) — 3,050 — 3,050 Total Core Revenue 17,209 20,032 — 37,241 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,680 — — 1,680 Interest Income 301 — — 301 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,981 — — 1,981 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 1,734 654 — 2,388 Other Income(2) 71 — — 71 Total Ancillary Revenue 1,805 654 — 2,459 Total Revenues 20,995 20,686 — 41,681 Operating expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity based compensation 9,051 15,176 — 24,227 General and administrative expenses 3,908 5,035 1,198 10,141 Bad debts 220 512 — 732 Total Operating Expenses 13,179 20,723 1,198 35,100 Adjusted EBITDA 7,816 (37 ) (1,198 ) 6,581 Other income (expense) 7 — — 7 Equity based compensation — — (1,851 ) (1,851 ) Interest expense — — (756 ) (756 ) Depreciation and amortization (759 ) (429 ) — (1,188 ) Taxes — — 2,575 2,575 Net income $ 7,064 $ (466 ) $ (1,230 ) $ 5,368 September 30, 2021: Total Assets $ 45,700 $ 43,257 $ 158,183 $ 247,140

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Franchise

Channel Corporate

Channel Other Total Revenues: Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ — $ 29,036 $ — $ 29,036 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 33,622 — — 33,622 New Business Commissions(1) — 16,573 — 16,573 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 10,840 — — 10,840 Agency Fees(1) — 8,579 — 8,579 Total Core Revenue 44,462 54,188 — 98,650 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 4,570 — — 4,570 Interest Income 841 — — 841 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 5,411 — — 5,411 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 4,986 1,833 — 6,819 Other Income(2) 202 — — 202 Total Ancillary Revenue 5,188 1,833 — 7,021 Total Revenues 55,061 56,021 — 111,082 Operating expenses: Employee compensation and benefits, excluding equity based compensation 24,640 39,578 — 64,218 General and administrative expenses 13,048 13,943 2,558 29,549 Bad debts 516 1,309 — 1,825 Total Operating Expenses 38,204 54,830 2,558 95,592 Adjusted EBITDA 16,857 1,191 (2,558 ) 15,490 Other income 38 108 — 146 Equity based compensation — — (5,644 ) (5,644 ) Interest expense — — (1,903 ) (1,903 ) Depreciation and amortization (2,134 ) (1,186 ) — (3,320 ) Income tax benefit — — 2,646 2,646 Net income $ 14,761 $ 113 $ (7,459 ) $ 7,415 September 30, 2021: Total Assets $ 45,700 $ 43,257 $ 158,183 $ 247,140

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations within Goosehead’s Form 10-Q for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,512 $ 24,913 Restricted cash 1,179 1,323 Commissions and agency fees receivable, net 8,349 18,604 Receivable from franchisees, net 866 2,100 Prepaid expenses 6,487 3,705 Total current assets 42,393 50,645 Receivable from franchisees, net of current portion 25,734 18,179 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 21,794 16,650 Right-of-use asset 35,384 22,513 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 2,256 549 Deferred income taxes, net 114,376 73,363 Other assets 5,203 3,938 Total assets $ 247,140 $ 185,837 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 10,643 $ 8,101 Premiums payable 1,179 1,323 Lease liability 4,400 3,203 Contract liabilities 5,646 4,233 Note payable 3,750 3,500 Total current liabilities 25,618 20,360 Lease liability, net of current portion 47,200 32,933 Note payable, net of current portion 119,555 79,408 Contract liabilities, net of current portion 38,963 29,968 Liabilities under tax receivable agreement, net of current portion 91,488 61,572 Total liabilities 322,824 224,241 Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 300,000 shares authorized, 19,786 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021, 18,304 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 196 183 Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share - 50,000 shares authorized, 17,239 issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2021, 18,447 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 173 184 Additional paid in capital 41,820 29,371 Accumulated deficit (61,049 ) (34,614 ) Total stockholders' equity (18,860 ) (4,876 ) Non-controlling interests (56,824 ) (33,528 ) Total equity (75,684 ) (38,404 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 247,140 $ 185,837

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Reconciliation Non-GAAP Measures to GAAP

This release includes Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS that are not required by, nor presented in accordance with, generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company refers to these measures as “non-GAAP financial measures.” The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures when planning, monitoring and evaluating its performance and considers these non-GAAP financial measures to be useful metrics for management and investors to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period by excluding potential differences caused by variations in capital structures, tax position, depreciation, amortization and certain other items that the Company believes are not representative of its core business. The Company uses Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, Ancillary Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Adjusted EPS for business planning purposes and in measuring its performance relative to that of its competitors.

These non-GAAP financial measures are defined by the Company as follows:

"Core Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Renewal Commissions, Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Commissions, New Business Royalty Fees, and Agency Fees. We believe that Core Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes all of our revenues from sales of individual insurance policies.

"Cost Recovery Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Initial Franchise Fees and Interest Income. We believe that Cost Recovery Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are viewed by management as cost recovery mechanisms.

"Ancillary Revenue" is a supplemental measure of our performance and includes Contingent Commissions and Other Income. We believe that Ancillary Revenue is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it summarizes revenues that are ancillary to our core business.

"Adjusted EBITDA" is a supplemental measure of the Company's performance. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is an appropriate measure of operating performance because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude equity-based compensation and other non-operating items, including, among other things, certain non-cash charges and certain non-recurring or non-operating gains or losses.

"Adjusted EBITDA Margin" is Adjusted EBITDA as defined above, divided by total revenue excluding other non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is helpful in measuring profitability of operations on a consolidated level.

"Adjusted EPS" is a supplemental measure of our performance, defined as earnings per share (the most directly comparable GAAP measure) before non-recurring or non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted EPS is a useful measure to management because it eliminates the impact of items that do not relate to business performance and helps measure our profitability on a consolidated level.

While the Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating its business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and is not meant as a substitute for revenues, net income, or earnings per share, in each case as recognized in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in the Company’s industry, may calculate such measures differently, which reduces their usefulness as comparative measures.

The following tables show a reconciliation from total revenues to Core Revenue, Cost Recovery Revenue, and Ancillary Revenue (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Revenues $ 41,681 $ 32,015 $ 111,082 $ 82,364 Core Revenue: Renewal Commissions(1) $ 10,969 $ 7,931 $ 29,036 $ 21,382 Renewal Royalty Fees(2) 13,206 8,117 33,622 21,406 New Business Commissions(1) 6,013 4,790 16,573 12,452 New Business Royalty Fees(2) 4,003 3,090 10,840 7,737 Agency Fees(1) 3,050 2,491 8,579 6,362 Total Core Revenue 37,241 26,419 98,650 69,339 Cost Recovery Revenue: Initial Franchise Fees(2) 1,680 1,152 4,570 3,031 Interest Income 301 212 841 573 Total Cost Recovery Revenue 1,981 1,364 5,411 3,604 Ancillary Revenue: Contingent Commissions(1) 2,388 4,173 6,819 9,248 Other Income(2) 71 59 202 173 Total Ancillary Revenue 2,459 4,232 7,021 9,421 Total Revenues $ 41,681 $ 32,015 $ 111,082 $ 82,364

(1) Renewal Commissions, New Business Commissions, Agency Fees, and Contingent Commissions are included in "Commissions and agency fees" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations.

(2) Renewal Royalty Fees, New Business Royalty Fees, Initial Franchise Fees, and Other Income are included in "Franchise revenues" as shown on the Consolidated statements of operations.

The following tables show a reconciliation from net income to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 5,368 $ 6,725 $ 7,415 $ 13,815 Interest expense 756 582 1,903 1,665 Depreciation and amortization 1,188 900 3,320 2,152 Tax expense (benefit) (2,575 ) (331 ) (2,646 ) (612 ) Equity-based compensation 1,851 1,416 5,644 3,330 Other income (expense) (7 ) (10 ) (146 ) (76 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,581 $ 9,282 $ 15,490 $ 20,274 Adjusted EBITDA Margin(1) 16 % 29 % 14 % 25 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($6,581 / $41,681) and ($9,282 / $32,015) three months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020. Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total Revenue ($15,490 / $111,082) and ($20,274 / $82,364) nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020.

The following tables show a reconciliation from basic earnings per share to Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP basis) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands, except per share amounts). Note that totals may not sum due to rounding:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.21 $ 0.19 $ 0.27 $ 0.39 Add: equity-based compensation(1) 0.05 0.04 0.15 0.09 Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.42 $ 0.48

(1) Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [ $1.9 million / ( 19.6 million + 17.3 million )] for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and [ $1.4 million / ( 16.5 million + 20.0 million )] for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Calculated as equity-based compensation divided by sum of weighted average Class A and Class B shares [ $5.6 million / ( 18.9 million + 17.9 million )] for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and [ $3.3 million / ( 16.0 million + 20.4 million )] for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

Key Performance Indicators