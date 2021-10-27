CPS Technologies Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2021 Results

NORTON, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) today announced revenues of $5.5 million and an operating loss of $88 thousand for the quarter ended September 25, 2021. This compares with revenues of $4.5 million and an operating profit of $253 thousand for the quarter ended September 26, 2020.



Michael McCormack, President and CEO, said: “Revenues in the third quarter 2021 showed significant improvement over revenues in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting the lessening impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business. Revenues in the third quarter 2021 were 24% higher than the third quarter 2020, and our 2021 bookings are 158% of shipments, reflecting our current and expected future growth.

Unfortunately, we are showing a loss for the third quarter, but it is not without explanation. As a result of the mandate from the Board of Directors to grow both the top and bottom line, several steps were taken in the quarter to further streamline the business. These steps resulted in $327 thousand of non-recurring restructuring costs incurred during the quarter. As a reminder, GAAP requires that these types of expenses be recognized when the liability is incurred. Although some of these charges will not be paid immediately, the entire expense is being charged in this quarter. Without these expenses CPS would have been solidly profitable in the third quarter. In addition, our new sales and technical hires made in 2021 are now showing positive results as evidenced by our book to bill ratio mentioned above.

I would also like to point out that although our net after tax profit for the quarter is $2.8 million, it does not relate to Q3 activities or results. This is the result of the reversal of our deferred tax valuation allowance. In 2018, due to recurring losses, it was judged “more likely than not” that CPS would be unable to use its deferred tax asset. As such, a reserve was set up against that asset and an additional loss of $3.0 million was incurred. After further evaluation, based on the Company’s profitability and the expected growth of CPS over the next several years, we have now judged that it is “more likely than not” that CPS will be able to use the deferred tax asset and the remaining reserve of $2.8 million has been reversed.

As part of the Defense Industrial Base, CPS has been open and operating throughout the Covid-19 pandemic. To date all of our major customers remain open and operational. Although some have been negatively affected by the pandemic, others continue to grow. These observations do not mean that CPS will be unaffected by the pandemic going forward, but we continue to see demand increasing rather than declining. We remain very optimistic about our 2021 performance, and the future long-term growth opportunities across all lines of business into Fiscal Year 2022.

Beyond Fiscal Year 2022, we are cautiously optimistic that our collective growth initiatives, specifically in longer-term new product development investments, will expand the current product line pipelines both in terms of revenues and earnings. In addition, we will make additional measured investments to increase the capacity of our current high volume manufacturing capacity.”

About CPS

CPS is a technology and manufacturing leader in producing high-performance energy management components that facilitate the electrification of the economy. Our products and intellectual property include critical pieces of the technology puzzle for electric trains and subway cars, wind turbines, hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, the smart electric grid, 5G infrastructure and others. CPS hermetic packages can be found in many Aerospace and Satellite applications. CPS armor products provide exceptional ballistic protection and environmental durability at very light weight. CPS is committed to innovation and to supporting our customers in building solutions to this planet's problems.

Safe Harbor

Statements made in this document that are not historical facts or which apply prospectively, including those relating to 2021 financial results, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "will," "intends," "believes," "expects," "plans," "anticipates" and similar expressions. Investors should not rely on forward looking statements because they are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectation. Additional information concerning risk factors is contained from time to time in the company's SEC filings, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this release. Subsequent events or circumstances occurring after such date may render these statements incomplete or out of date. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in this release.





CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 25, September 26, September 25, September 26, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Product sales $ 5,514,872 $ 4,452,387 $ 16,242,762 $ 16,721,973 Total revenues 5,514,872 4,452,387 16,242,762 16,721,973 Cost of product sales 4,375,676 3,514,813 12,807,844 13,050,860 Gross Margin 1,139,196 937,574 3,434,918 3,671,113 Selling, general, and administrative expense 1,227,258 684,836 3,234,344 2,466,196 Income from operations (88,062 ) 252,738 200,573 1,204,915 Interest/Other income (expense) 16,032 (21,266 ) (2,047 ) (72,558 ) Net income before income tax (72,030 ) 231,472 198,526 1,132,357 Income tax provision (benefit) (2,840,951 ) 456 (2,840,951 ) 456 Net income $ 2,768,921 $ 231,016 $ 3,039,021 $ 1,131,901 Net income per basic common share $ 0.19 $ 0.02 $ 0.22 $ 0.09



CPS TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

BALANCE SHEET (UNAUDITED)



September 25, December 26, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,837,737 $ 195,203 Accounts receivable-trade, net 5,032,187 2,914,800 Inventories, net 3,773,228 3,709,471 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 132,315 71,506 Total current assets 12,775,467 6,890,980 Net property and equipment 1,175,244 1,287,947 Right-of-use lease asset 613,000 25,000 Deferred taxes, net 2,958,407 117,000 Total Assets $ 17,522,118 $ 8,320,927 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Note payable, current portion 44,821 $ 58,134 Accounts payable 1,699,154 909,291 Accrued expenses 911,387 804,091 Deferred revenue 1,150,797 12,177 Lease liability, current portion 153,000 25,000 Total current liabilities 3,959,159 1,808,693 Note payable less current portion 124,566 154,570 Long term lease liability 460,000 -- Total liabilities 4,543,725 1,963,263 Total stockholders’ equity 12,978,393 6,357,664 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 17,522,118 $ 8,320,927



