FormFactor, Inc. Reports 2021 Third Quarter Results

LIVERMORE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq: FORM) today announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 ended September 25, 2021. Quarterly revenues were $190.0 million, an increase of 1.0% compared to $188.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2021, and an increase of 6.7% from $178.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020.



Strong demand in all our businesses produced revenue at the high-end of the outlook range

Gross margin improvement of 160 basis points, driven primarily by more-favorable product mix within specific markets

New Livermore Manufacturing Center on-track to deliver initial customer shipments in the fourth quarter



“FormFactor delivered solid results in the third quarter, again recording the second-highest revenue in company history, with gross margins at the high end of our outlook range,” said Mike Slessor, CEO of FormFactor, Inc. “Together with sustained operating expense control, these factors resulted in non-GAAP earnings per share above the high end of our outlook range.”

Third Quarter Highlights

On a GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $20.5 million, or $0.26 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 of $17.9 million, or $0.23 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 of $22.9 million, or $0.29 per fully-diluted share. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 42.2%, compared with 40.6% in the second quarter of 2021, and 43.1% in the third quarter of 2020.

On a non-GAAP basis, net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $31.6 million, or $0.40 per fully-diluted share, compared to net income for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 of $28.4 million, or $0.36 per fully-diluted share, and net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 of $30.7 million, or $0.39 per fully-diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, gross margin for the third quarter of 2021 was 46.0%, compared with 44.4% in the second quarter of 2021, and 46.7% in the third quarter of 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures is provided in the schedules included below.

Free cash flow for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $14.4 million, compared to free cash flow for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 of $16.2 million, and free cash flow for the third quarter of 2020 of $37.2 million. A reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow is provided in the schedules included below.

Outlook

Dr. Slessor added, “We continue to benefit from strong demand for FormFactor’s diversified set of market-leading semiconductor test and measurement products, and with our added production capacity now coming online, we are well-positioned in the current quarter to deliver sequential growth.”

For the fourth quarter ending December 25, 2021, FormFactor is providing the following outlook*:

GAAP Reconciling Items** Non-GAAP Revenue $192 million to $204 million — $192 million to $204 million Gross Margin 42% to 45% $3.3 million 44% to 47% Net income per diluted share $0.25 to $0.33 $0.12 $0.37 to $0.45 *This outlook assumes consistent foreign currency rates. **Reconciling items are stock-based compensation, restructuring charges, and amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions.

We posted our revenue breakdown by geographic region, by market segment and with customers with greater than 10% of total revenue on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. We will conduct a conference call at 1:25 p.m. PDT, or 4:25 p.m. EDT, today.

The public is invited to listen to a live webcast of FormFactor’s conference call on the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.formfactor.com. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the call. The telephone replay will be available through October 29, 2021, 4:25 p.m. Pacific Time, and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering confirmation code 5775795. Additionally, the replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of our website, www.formfactor.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information :

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial results prepared under generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, we disclose certain non-GAAP measures of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, Non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses and non-GAAP operating income, that are adjusted from the nearest GAAP financial measure to exclude certain costs, expenses, gains and losses. Reconciliations of the adjustments to GAAP results for the three and nine months ended September 25, 2021 and for outlook provided before, as well as for the comparable periods of fiscal 2020, are provided below, and on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.formfactor.com. Information regarding the ways in which management uses non-GAAP financial information to evaluate its business, management's reasons for using this non-GAAP financial information, and limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial information, is included under “About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures” following the tables below.

About FormFactor:

FormFactor, Inc. (Nasdaq:FORM), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle - from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design de-bug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. The Company serves customers through its network of facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

Forward-looking Statements :

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the Company’s future financial and operating results, the Company’s plans, strategies and objectives for future operations. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs as of the date hereof, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to statements regarding future financial and operating results, customer demand, conditions in the semiconductor industry, and growth opportunities, and other statements regarding the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements may contain words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” and “continue,” the negative or plural of these words and similar expressions, and include the assumptions that underlie such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in demand for the Company’s products; customer-specific demand; the speed of customer implementation of new technologies; industry seasonality; risks to the Company’s realization of benefits from acquisitions, investments in capacity and investments in new electronic data systems and information technology; changes in macro-economic environments; events affecting global and regional economic conditions and stability such as Brexit, infectious diseases and pandemics (such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic), military conflicts, political volatility and similar factors, operating separately or in combination; and other factors, including those set forth in the Company’s most current annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We are operating in an environment with especially substantial uncertainties arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including with respect to its current and future impact on our operations, workforce, manufacturing capacity, customer demand, supply chain, macroeconomic environment and other important aspects of our business. In addition, export regulations and other trade barriers and preferences in the U.S. and elsewhere may substantially impact our future sales such as in China, and there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the ultimate interpretation of existing regulations by relevant government agencies. No assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements within this press release will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what impact they will have on the results of operations or financial condition of the Company. Unless required by law, the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.





FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 25,

2021 June 26,

2021 September 26,

2020 September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020 Revenues $ 189,964 $ 188,076 $ 177,996 $ 564,676 $ 496,573 Cost of revenues 109,745 111,793 101,247 331,468 286,267 Gross profit 80,219 76,283 76,749 233,208 210,306 Operating expenses: Research and development 26,026 25,454 22,878 75,526 65,064 Selling, general and administrative 30,940 30,479 31,834 91,434 82,282 Total operating expenses 56,966 55,933 54,712 166,960 147,346 Operating income 23,253 20,350 22,037 66,248 62,960 Interest income 121 148 249 463 1,310 Interest expense (151 ) (116 ) (193 ) (447 ) (682 ) Other income (expense), net 58 (194 ) 299 36 141 Income before income taxes 23,281 20,188 22,392 66,300 63,729 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 2,784 2,283 (499 ) 8,273 4,479 Net income $ 20,497 $ 17,905 $ 22,891 $ 58,027 $ 59,250 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 $ 0.73 $ 0.75 Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic 77,869 77,463 77,029 77,643 76,436 Diluted 79,029 79,466 78,809 79,190 78,534





FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 25,

2021 June 26,

2021 September 26,

2020 September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020 GAAP Revenue $ 189,964 $ 188,076 $ 177,996 $ 564,676 $ 496,573 Adjustments: Amortization of deferred revenue fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 57 78 — 260 — Non-GAAP Revenue $ 190,021 $ 188,154 $ 177,996 $ 564,936 $ 496,573 GAAP Gross Profit $ 80,219 $ 76,283 $ 76,749 $ 233,208 $ 210,306 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 1,545 6,055 5,495 13,598 16,419 Stock-based compensation 1,392 1,079 962 3,806 2,800 Restructuring charges 4,322 168 — 4,490 — Non-GAAP Gross Profit $ 87,478 $ 83,585 $ 83,206 $ 255,102 $ 229,525 GAAP Gross Margin 42.2 % 40.6 % 43.1 % 41.3 % 42.4 % Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 0.8 % 3.1 % 3.1 % 2.4 % 3.3 % Stock-based compensation 0.7 % 0.6 % 0.5 % 0.7 % 0.5 % Restructuring charges 2.3 % 0.1 % — % 0.8 % — % Non-GAAP Gross Margin 46.0 % 44.4 % 46.7 % 45.2 % 46.2 % GAAP operating expenses $ 56,966 $ 55,933 $ 54,712 $ 166,960 $ 147,346 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles (1,604 ) (1,590 ) (1,547 ) (4,909 ) (4,588 ) Stock-based compensation (6,528 ) (5,509 ) (4,547 ) (17,779 ) (13,974 ) Restructuring charges (311 ) (466 ) — (777 ) — Gain on contingent consideration — 95 71 95 3,771 Acquisition related expenses — (43 ) (334 ) (209 ) (369 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 48,523 $ 48,420 $ 48,355 $ 143,381 $ 132,186 GAAP operating income $ 23,253 $ 20,350 $ 22,037 $ 66,248 $ 62,960 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 3,149 7,645 7,042 18,507 21,007 Stock-based compensation 7,920 6,588 5,509 21,585 16,774 Restructuring charges 4,633 634 — 5,267 — Gain on contingent consideration — (95 ) (71 ) (95 ) (3,771 ) Acquisition related expenses — 43 334 209 369 Non-GAAP operating income $ 38,955 $ 35,165 $ 34,851 $ 111,721 $ 97,339





FORMFACTOR, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 25,

2021 June 26,

2021 September 26,

2020 September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020 GAAP net income $ 20,497 $ 17,905 $ 22,891 $ 58,027 $ 59,250 Adjustments: Amortization of intangibles, inventory and fixed asset fair value adjustments due to acquisitions 3,149 7,645 7,042 18,507 21,007 Stock-based compensation 7,920 6,588 5,509 21,585 16,774 Restructuring charges 4,633 634 — 5,267 — Gain on contingent consideration — (95 ) (71 ) (95 ) (3,771 ) Acquisition related expenses — 43 334 209 369 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (4,571 ) (4,273 ) (4,970 ) (12,650 ) (10,994 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 31,628 $ 28,447 $ 30,735 $ 90,850 $ 82,635 GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.30 $ 0.75 $ 0.78 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.23 $ 0.29 $ 0.73 $ 0.75 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.37 $ 0.40 $ 1.17 $ 1.08 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.36 $ 0.39 $ 1.15 $ 1.05





FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 58,027 $ 59,250 Selected adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 19,256 14,491 Amortization 16,362 20,249 Stock-based compensation expense 21,585 16,774 Provision for excess and obsolete inventories 11,621 9,763 Non-cash restructuring charges 1,592 — Gain on contingent consideration (95 ) (3,771 ) Other activity impacting operating cash flows (27,911 ) 7,453 Net cash provided by operating activities 100,437 124,209 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (51,353 ) (41,887 ) Proceeds (purchases) of marketable securities, net (43,623 ) 20,609 Other activity impacting investing cash flows — (34,917 ) Net cash used in investing activities (94,976 ) (56,195 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Purchase of common stock through stock repurchase program (23,951 ) — Proceeds from issuances of common stock 10,647 9,588 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of equity awards (12,643 ) (15,382 ) Payment of contingent consideration (3,873 ) — Proceeds from term loan debt — 18,000 Payment of term loan debt issuance costs — (78 ) Principal repayments on term loans (7,049 ) (41,098 ) Net cash used in financing activities (36,869 ) (28,970 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,216 ) 1,262 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (33,624 ) 40,306 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 191,098 147,937 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 157,474 $ 188,243





FORMFACTOR, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 25,

2021 June 26,

2021 September 26,

2020 September 25,

2021 September 26,

2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 34,282 $ 33,799 $ 41,762 $ 100,437 $ 124,209 Adjustments: Cash paid for interest 157 166 210 496 683 Acquisition related payments in working capital — 43 334 209 369 Capital expenditures (20,031 ) (17,852 ) (5,144 ) (51,353 ) (41,887 ) Free cash flow $ 14,408 $ 16,156 $ 37,162 $ 49,789 $ 83,374





FORMFACTOR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

September 25,

2021 June 26,

2021 December 26,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,781 $ 160,273 $ 187,225 Marketable securities 110,898 95,962 67,810 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 105,807 108,265 107,603 Inventories, net 115,104 111,890 99,229 Restricted cash 2,019 1,857 1,904 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 18,892 19,244 23,303 Total current assets 506,501 497,491 487,074 Restricted cash 1,674 1,836 1,969 Operating lease, right-of-use-assets 36,669 38,485 30,756 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation 140,098 125,348 104,103 Goodwill 213,293 214,548 212,761 Intangibles, net 39,195 41,913 59,147 Deferred tax assets 67,231 66,945 66,242 Other assets 1,930 1,980 1,165 Total assets $ 1,006,591 $ 988,546 $ 963,217 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 64,925 $ 62,445 $ 62,045 Accrued liabilities 54,625 51,487 55,342 Current portion of term loans, net of unamortized issuance costs 9,213 9,356 9,516 Deferred revenue 23,275 22,655 20,964 Operating lease liabilities 7,962 7,908 6,704 Total current liabilities 160,000 153,851 154,571 Term loans, less current portion, net of unamortized issuance costs 17,742 20,123 24,978 Deferred tax liabilities 4,264 4,613 5,346 Long-term operating lease liabilities 32,401 34,211 27,996 Other liabilities 5,794 6,201 6,242 Total liabilities 220,201 218,999 219,133 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 78 77 78 Additional paid-in capital 892,303 894,062 903,838 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,700 3,596 5,886 Accumulated deficit (107,691 ) (128,188 ) (165,718 ) Total stockholders’ equity 786,390 769,547 744,084 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,006,591 $ 988,546 $ 963,217

About our Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

We believe that the presentation of non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income and free cash flow provides supplemental information that is important to understanding financial and business trends and other factors relating to our financial condition and results of operations. Non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income are among the primary indicators used by management as a basis for planning and forecasting future periods, and by management and our board of directors to determine whether our operating performance has met certain targets and thresholds. Management uses non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income when evaluating operating performance because it believes that the exclusion of the items indicated herein, for which the amounts or timing may vary significantly depending upon our activities and other factors, facilitates comparability of our operating performance from period to period. We use free cash flow to conduct and evaluate our business as an additional way of viewing our liquidity that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our cash flows. Many investors also prefer to track free cash flow, as opposed to only GAAP earnings. Free cash flow has limitations due to the fact that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures, and therefore it is important to view free cash flow as a complement to our entire consolidated statements of cash flows. We have chosen to provide this non-GAAP information to investors so they can analyze our operating results closer to the way that management does, and use this information in their assessment of our business and the valuation of our company. We compute non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP operating income, by adjusting GAAP net income, GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, GAAP revenue, GAAP gross profit, GAAP gross margin, GAAP operating expenses, and GAAP operating income to remove the impact of certain items and the tax effect, if applicable, of those adjustments. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP and may be materially different from other non-GAAP measures, including similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information should not be considered in isolation from, as a substitute for, or superior to, net income, net income per basic and diluted share, revenue, gross profit, gross margin, operating expenses, or operating income in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. We may expect to continue to incur expenses of a nature similar to the non-GAAP adjustments described above, and exclusion of these items from our non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per basic and diluted share, non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses, and non-GAAP operating income should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. For more information on the non-GAAP adjustments, please see the table captioned “Non-GAAP Financial Measure Reconciliations" and “Reconciliation of Cash Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow” included in this press release.

Source: FormFactor, Inc.

FORM-F

Investor Contact:

Stan Finkelstein

Investor Relations

(925) 290-4321

ir@formfactor.com