Hawkins, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.13 Per Share

ROSEVILLE, Minn., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN), at its meeting on October 27, 2021, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share payable November 19, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 5, 2021. Hawkins has consistently paid out a dividend since 1985.



About Hawkins, Inc.

Hawkins, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is a leading specialty chemical and ingredients company that formulates, distributes, blends and manufactures products for its Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health & Nutrition customers. Headquartered in Roseville, Minnesota, and with 45 facilities in 23 states, the Company creates value for its customers through superb customer service and support, quality products and personalized applications. Hawkins, Inc. generated $597 million of revenue in fiscal 2021 and has approximately 750 employees. For more information, including registering to receive email alerts, please visit www.hawkinsinc.com/investors.