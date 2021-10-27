Hawkins, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawkins, Inc. (Nasdaq: HWKN) today announced results for the three and six months ended September 26, 2021, its second quarter of fiscal 2022. Highlights include:



Record quarterly sales of $183.3 million, a 24% year-over-year increase, with increases in all three segments.

Record second quarter gross profit of $37.3 million, a 14% increase over the prior year, contributing to record second quarter operating income of $19.6 million, a 18% year-over-year increase.

Record second quarter diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.67, which was $0.10, or 18%, higher than the same period last year.

Record quarterly operating cash flow of $25.3 million, compared to $18.6 million a year ago, allowing continued repayment of debt, with its leverage ratio under 1.0x at quarter end.

Record second quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure, of $26.6 million, a 14% increase over the prior year.

Completed the acquisition of Southeast Water Systems in Alabama in September, as previously announced.

Year-to-date operating income, net income and diluted EPS each increased 28% over the prior year.



Executive Commentary – Patrick H. Hawkins, Chief Executive Officer and President:

"We are pleased with our continued strong operating results in fiscal 2022, with record quarterly sales of $183 million contributing to an 18% increase in operating income over the prior year. Significant revenue growth in both our Industrial and Water Treatment segments was driven by increased sales volumes of many of our products and increased selling prices due to rising raw material costs. As a result of rising raw material costs, in the quarter we recorded a LIFO charge of $3 million, and nearly $5 million in the first six months of fiscal 2022, negatively impacting our gross profit. Even with this significant negative impact of LIFO, we were still able to grow our gross profit by 20% in both our Water Treatment and Industrial segments."

Mr. Hawkins continued, "Demand for products in our Health and Nutrition group remained steady in the second quarter, due to continued consumer focus on health and immunity products. In addition, like many industries, we have experienced supply chain challenges in each of our business segments and expect those supply chain challenges to continue. However, thanks to the efforts of our outstanding employees, the relationships we have with our vendors and the investments we have made in storage and infrastructure, we have been able to overcome these challenges and continue to serve our customers."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights:

Sales were $183.3 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of 24%, from sales of $147.8 million for the same period a year ago. Industrial segment sales increased $22.0 million, or 36%, to $83.2 million for the current quarter, from $61.2 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in Industrial sales was driven by increased sales of both our bulk products as well as our manufactured, blended and repackaged products, in particular certain of our agricultural and food ingredient products. Water Treatment segment sales increased $12.6 million, or 25%, to $62.1 million for the current quarter, from $49.5 million for the same period a year ago. Water Treatment sales increased as a result of increased demand for many of our products, as well as $4.9 million in added sales from the acquisitions of ADC and C&L Aqua in fiscal 2021. Sales for our Health and Nutrition segment increased $0.9 million, or 2%, to $38.0 million for the current quarter, from $37.1 million for the same period a year ago. The increase in Health and Nutrition sales was driven by increased sales of our specialty distributed products largely as a result of continued increased demand for ingredients used in health and immunity products.

Gross profit increased $4.5 million, or 14%, to $37.3 million, or 20% of sales, for the current quarter, from $32.8 million, or 22% of sales, for the same period a year ago. During the current quarter, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $3.0 million, primarily due to rising raw material prices. In the same quarter a year ago, the LIFO reserve increased, and gross profit decreased, by $0.2 million. Gross profit for the Industrial segment increased $2.2 million, or 20%, to $12.6 million, or 15% of sales, for the current quarter, from $10.4 million, or 17% of sales, for the same period a year ago. Total Industrial segment gross profit increased as a result of the increase in sales, partially offset by the negative $2.5 million year-over-year impact of the increase in the LIFO reserve. Gross profit for the Water Treatment segment increased $3.0 million or 21% to $17.5 million, or 28% of sales, for the current quarter, from $14.5 million, or 29% of sales, for the same period a year ago. Gross profit in our Water Treatment segment increased as a result of increased sales, including the added sales in the acquired businesses of ADC and C&L Aqua. Gross profit for our Health and Nutrition segment decreased $0.6 million, or 8%, to $7.2 million, or 19% of sales, for the current quarter, from $7.8 million, or 21% of sales, for the same period a year ago. The gross profit decline in our Health and Nutrition segment was a result of product mix changes as well as inventory adjustments of $1.0 million due to increased reserves for excess product on hand, in accordance with our reserve policies.

Company-wide selling, general and administrative expenses increased $1.5 million to $17.7 million, or 10% of sales, for the current quarter, compared to $16.2 million, or 11% of sales, for the same period a year ago. Expenses increased in part due to the added costs from the acquired businesses of ADC and C&L Aqua, including $0.3 million of expense for amortization of intangibles, as well as increased variable pay expense.

Our effective income tax rate was 27% for the current quarter, compared to 26% in the same period a year ago. The effective tax rate is impacted by projected levels of annual taxable income, permanent items, and state taxes. Our effective tax rate for the full year is currently expected to be approximately 26-27%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, is an important performance indicator and a key compliance measure under the terms of our credit agreement. An explanation of the computation of EBITDA is presented below. EBITDA for the three months ended September 26, 2021 was $26.6 million, an increase of $3.2 million, or 14%, from EBITDA of $23.4 million for the same period a year ago. The increase was primarily due to improved gross profit.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our consolidated financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). To assist investors in understanding our financial performance between periods, we have provided certain financial measures not computed according to GAAP, including adjusted EBITDA. This non-GAAP financial measure is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures. The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not computed according to GAAP and may differ from the methods used by other companies.

Management uses this non-GAAP financial measure internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make operating decisions. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting our financial condition and results of operations.

We define adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income adjusted for the impact of the following: net interest expense resulting from our net borrowing position; income tax expense; non-cash expenses including amortization of intangibles, depreciation and charges for the employee stock purchase plan and restricted stock grants; and non-recurring items of income or expense, if applicable.

Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Six months ended (In thousands) September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 Net Income (GAAP) $ 14,133 $ 12,190 $ 30,761 $ 23,978 Interest expense, net 329 339 678 719 Income tax expense 5,330 4,374 10,703 8,621 Amortization of intangibles 1,551 1,447 3,132 2,715 Depreciation expense 4,403 4,134 8,757 8,350 Non-cash compensation expense 862 686 1,661 1,386 Non-recurring acquisition expenses 9 265 11 265 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,617 $ 23,435 $ 55,703 $ 46,034

HAWKINS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share and per-share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 September 26, 2021 September 27, 2020 Sales $ 183,277 $ 147,801 $ 364,518 $ 290,973 Cost of sales (145,990 ) (115,004 ) (288,257 ) (227,200 ) Gross profit 37,287 32,797 76,261 63,773 Selling, general and administrative expenses (17,679 ) (16,221 ) (34,535 ) (31,259 ) Operating income 19,608 16,576 41,726 32,514 Interest expense, net (329 ) (339 ) (678 ) (719 ) Other income 184 327 416 804 Income before income taxes 19,463 16,564 41,464 32,599 Income tax expense (5,330 ) (4,374 ) (10,703 ) (8,621 ) Net income $ 14,133 $ 12,190 $ 30,761 $ 23,978 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - basic 20,986,542 21,055,782 21,010,422 21,053,022 Weighted average number of shares outstanding - diluted 21,140,087 21,245,762 21,168,809 21,268,562 Basic earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.58 $ 1.46 $ 1.14 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.67 $ 0.57 $ 1.45 $ 1.13 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.13000 $ 0.11625 $ 0.25250 $ 0.23250

HAWKINS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)

September 26,

2021 March 28,

2021 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,802 $ 2,998 Trade accounts receivables, net 90,057 90,603 Inventories 70,338 63,864 Income taxes receivable — 175 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,478 5,367 Total current assets 169,675 163,007 PROPERTY, PLANT, AND EQUIPMENT: 307,021 300,404 Less accumulated depreciation 163,910 155,792 Net property, plant, and equipment 143,111 144,612 OTHER ASSETS: Right-of-use assets 11,045 11,630 Goodwill 72,417 70,720 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization 73,666 76,368 Other 7,890 6,213 Total other assets 165,018 164,931 Total assets $ 477,804 $ 472,550 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable — trade $ 43,004 $ 37,313 Accrued payroll and employee benefits 12,417 18,048 Income tax payable 877 — Current portion of long-term debt 9,907 9,907 Short-term lease liability 1,625 1,587 Container deposits 1,528 1,452 Other current liabilities 2,191 2,155 Total current liabilities 71,549 70,462 LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION 73,891 88,845 LONG-TERM LEASE LIABILITY 9,553 10,231 PENSION WITHDRAWAL LIABILITY 4,455 4,631 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 24,445 24,445 DEFERRED COMPENSATION LIABILITY 8,289 7,322 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 1,309 1,368 Total liabilities 193,491 207,304 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock; authorized: 60,000,000 shares of $0.01 par value; 20,888,923 and 20,969,746 shares issued and outstanding as of September 26, 2021 and March 28, 2021, respectively 209 210 Additional paid-in capital 44,801 51,138 Retained earnings 239,303 213,898 Total shareholders’ equity 284,313 265,246 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 477,804 $ 472,550

HAWKINS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Six Months Ended September 26,

2021 September 27,

2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 30,761 $ 23,978 Reconciliation to cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 11,889 11,065 Operating leases 948 963 Gain on deferred compensation assets (416 ) (804 ) Stock compensation expense 1,661 1,386 Other 54 135 Changes in operating accounts providing (using) cash: Trade receivables 596 (5,811 ) Inventories (6,458 ) (8,004 ) Accounts payable 5,116 (1,421 ) Accrued liabilities (5,392 ) (2,320 ) Lease liabilities (991 ) (963 ) Income taxes 1,053 792 Other 1,261 1,142 Net cash provided by operating activities 40,082 20,138 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (6,904 ) (8,120 ) Acquisitions (1,200 ) (25,000 ) Other 181 105 Net cash used in investing activities (7,923 ) (33,015 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Cash dividends declared and paid (5,356 ) (4,959 ) New shares issued 889 773 Shares surrendered for payroll taxes (1,467 ) (54 ) Shares repurchased (7,421 ) — Net (payments on) proceeds from revolving loan (15,000 ) 16,000 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (28,355 ) 11,760 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 3,804 (1,117 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,998 4,277 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 6,802 $ 3,160 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Cash paid for income taxes $ 9,650 $ 7,845 Cash paid for interest $ 563 $ 610 Noncash investing activities - capital expenditures in accounts payable $ 1,076 $ 191

HAWKINS, INC.

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)

Industrial Water

Treatment Health and Nutrition Total Three months ended September 26, 2021: Sales $ 83,168 $ 62,111 $ 37,998 $ 183,277 Gross profit 12,564 17,518 7,205 37,287 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 6,456 7,405 3,818 17,679 Operating income 6,108 10,113 3,387 19,608 Three months ended September 27, 2020: Sales $ 61,171 $ 49,540 $ 37,090 $ 147,801 Gross profit 10,436 14,522 7,839 32,797 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 6,429 5,573 4,219 16,221 Operating income 4,007 8,949 3,620 16,576 Six months ended September 26, 2021: Sales $ 169,018 $ 118,349 $ 77,151 $ 364,518 Gross profit 26,818 33,752 15,691 76,261 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,697 14,467 7,371 34,535 Operating income 14,121 19,285 8,320 41,726 Six months ended September 27, 2020: Sales $ 132,673 $ 89,254 $ 69,046 $ 290,973 Gross profit 22,893 25,861 15,019 63,773 Selling, general and administrative expenses 12,496 10,866 7,897 31,259 Operating income 10,397 14,995 7,122 32,514