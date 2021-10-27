Imperial Reports Red Chris Update

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Metals Corporation (the “Company”) (TSX:III) reports Red Chris metal production (100%) for the third quarter of 2021 was 17.2 million pounds copper and 15,249 ounces gold, compared to 17.6 million pounds copper and 15,451 ounces gold produced during the second quarter of 2021.

Imperial’s 30% portion of the third quarter production was 5.2 million pounds copper and 4,575 ounces gold.

Higher throughput and recovery for the quarter were offset by lower head grades of 0.39% copper and 0.34 g/t gold compared to 0.40% copper and 0.35g/t gold in the second quarter.

Red Chris Exploration Update

Drilling at the newly discovered East Ridge continues to expand the extent of mineralization in this zone, the drilling has demonstrated continuity of the copper gold mineralization over dimensions of about 400 metres high, 400 metres long and 125 metres wide. Contained within this zone of mineralization is a higher-grade portion with dimensions of approximately 300 metres high, 300 metres long and 100 metres wide. East ridge remains open to the east and at depth.

Diamond drill hole RC727 intersected 346 metres from 1046 metres to 1392 metres grading 0.79% copper and 1.1 g/t gold. This intercept includes a 56 metre section grading 1.8% copper and 3.5 g/t gold, the highest grade intercept to date form the East Ridge.

East Ridge is located adjacent to the East Zone and outside the current Red Chris Mineral Resource estimate. Ongoing drilling continues to extend the copper/gold mineralization. Exploration drilling has not yet defined the limits of the mineralized porphyry corridor.

Brian Kynoch, President of Imperial Metals said, “The results from ongoing drilling in the East Ridge continue to demonstrate the potential for significant growth in the copper/gold resource at Red Chris.”

Results since last release:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Width (m) Copper (%) Gold (g/t) RC719 678 930 252 0.36 0.26 Including 732 742 10 0.93 0.58 RC727 1046 1392 346 0.79 1.1 including 1336 1392 56 1.8 3.5

During the third quarter, there were up to eight diamond drill rigs in operation. A further 29,388 metres of drilling was completed in 24 drill holes, with all drill holes intersecting mineralization (except twelve drill holes which were dedicated geotechnical holes).

Red Chris Block Cave Development Update

The exploration decline for the proposed block cave development has progressed to 393 metres as at October 20, 2021.

The results of the recently released Red Chris Block Cave Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS), have confirmed Imperial’s long held belief that Red Chris had the potential to become a long-life, low-cost block cave copper gold mine.

See release titled “Red Chris Block Cave Pre-Feasibility Study Confirms Low Cost, Long Life” dated 11 October 2021 for further information.

There are significant opportunities to enhance the results of the PFS including the ‘early mining’ of the highest-grade pods in the East Zone and the emerging opportunity associated with the discovery of new distinct higher grade zones of mineralization such as East Ridge.

Jim Miller-Tait, P.Geo., Imperial Metals Vice President Exploration, is the designated Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for the Red Chris exploration program and has reviewed this news release. Red Chris samples for the 2021 drilling reported were analysed at Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Vancouver. A full QA/QC program using blanks, standards and duplicates was completed for all diamond drilling samples submitted to the labs. Significant assay intervals reported represent apparent widths. Insufficient geological information is available to confirm the geological model and true width of significant assay intervals.

Cross sections, drillhole data, and plan view map are available on imperialmetals.com.

About Imperial

Imperial is a Vancouver based exploration, mine development and operating company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine, and a 100% interest in both the Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines in British Columbia.

