IBA and TRAD Tests & Radiations announce collaboration to develop next generation radiation processing application

Long-term strategic partnership to facilitate the transition to E-beam and X-ray sterilization

Louvain-la-Neuve (Belgium) and Labege (France), 28 October 2021 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A) and TRAD Tests & Radiations (SARL TRAD), today announced a strategic partnership to enable the development of a new radiation processing module based on TRAD’s RayXpert® 3D modelling and dose calculation technology.

RayXpert®, a 3D modelling and dose calculation software that uses the Monte Carlo calculation method, is currently used for nuclear and medical applications. It is the only dose calculation software that combines the simplicity and speed of use with the high level of accuracy of the Monte Carlo method.

IBA and TRAD will expand RayXpert® capabilities by designing a new module that will make it easier to validate newly developed products that use cutting-edge electron beam (E-beam) and X-ray technology. Such technology can be used for various industrial applications, including sterilization of Disposable Medical Devices (DMD).

IBA is a world leader in E-beam and X-ray sterilization and, with TRAD’s simulation expertise, the two companies will leverage their capabilities to develop innovative solutions in sterilization and optimize radiation processing. The partnership will cover the R&D, marketing and sales aspects of the new RayXpert® module.

Thomas Servais, President of IBA Industrial, commented, “We are excited to be partnering with TRAD. Their expertise in the development of first-in-class software specifically dedicated to the nuclear sector, combined with IBA’s extensive experience in the radiation processing market, will enable us to bridge the gap between the current technology and the increasing unmet need in the sterilization market.”

“IBA is the undisputed leader in X-ray and E-beam technologies and we look forward to collaborating with them to improve the industrial method in radiation processing and develop the application of simulation with RayXpert® for the benefit of sterilization.” said Christian Chatry, President of TRAD.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 1,500 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com - www.iba-industrial.com

About TRAD

Founded in 1994, TRAD Tests & Radiation is an independent company providing a high level of service for all radiation testing, calculation and analysis services. Its core business is the testing and analysis of radiation effects on materials, components and electronic systems, as well as the development and marketing of radiation calculation and simulation software dedicated to the Space, Nuclear and Medical sectors.

More information can be found at: www.trad.fr and www.rayxpert.com

