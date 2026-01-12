IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, January 12, 2026 10:30 PM

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on January 6, 2026.

In its notification, Axxion S.A. indicated that it exceeded the 1% threshold on January 1, 2026 following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and upward crossing of the lowest threshold

upward crossing of the lowest threshold Notification by: A person who notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) Axxion S.A. 15, rue de Flaxweiler, 6776 Grevenmacher, Luxembourg

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 01-01-2026

Threshold crossed (in %) : 1%

Denominator : 40.514.619

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked

to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Axxion S.A. 632.728 0 1.56% 0,00% Subtotal 632.728 0 1.56% 0,00% TOTAL 632.728 0 1.56% 0,00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL









TOTAL (A & B)



# of voting rights



% of voting rights 632.728 1.56%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Axxion S.A. is not controlled.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Elena De Landy

Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance

legal@iba-group.com

Attachment