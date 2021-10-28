English Lithuanian

The resolutions of the General Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting of INVL Technology that was held on 28 October 2021:

1. Regarding approval of the terms of share options

1.1. In 2021, employees of subsidiaries of SUTPKIB INVL Technology (Company Reg. No. 300893533, hereinafter the Company) (companies of which more than 2/3 of the shares are owned by the Company by right of ownership) to conclude option agreements, under which employees of the subsidiaries of the Company, by 31 January 2025 and according to the procedure and time-limits prescribed by the option agreements, will be granted the right to acquire free of charge up to 40,000 ordinary registered shares of the Company with the par value of EUR 0.29 per share.

1.2. Considering the fact that employees of the subsidiaries are granted with the right to acquire shares of the Company free of charge (that is, employees will not pay for the acquired shares of the Company), when own shares acquired by the Company are handed over to employees of the subsidiaries, the subsidiaries shall, within 10 business days after their employees acquire the right of ownership to the Company’s shares, compensate to the Company for the cost of acquisition of these shares.

1.3. To approve the conclusion of option agreements with employees of the subsidiaries listed below, which agreements shall provide for the following:

1.3.1. To grant employees of UAB NRD CS (Company Reg. No. 303115085) the right to acquire free of charge in 2027 up to 10% of the shares of UAB NRD CS (including shares for which option agreements are concluded before this decision is made);

1.3.2. To grant employees of NRD Companies AS (Company Reg. No. 921985290) and its subsidiaries the right to acquire free of charge in 2027 up to 10% of the shares of NRD Companies AS;

1.3.3. To grant employees of UAB Novian (Company Reg. No. 121998756) and its subsidiaries the right to acquire free of charge in 2027 up to 10% of the shares of UAB Novian.

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

E-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt