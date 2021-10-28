Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Rovio's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2022

English Finnish

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release October 28, 2021 at 9.30 a.m. EEST

Rovio's financial reporting and Annual General Meeting 2022

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its financial reports in 2022 as follows:

- Financial Statement Bulletin for financial year 2021 on Friday, 11 February 2022

- Interim report for January-March 2022 on Friday, 29 April 2022

- Half-year report for January-June 2022 on Thursday, 11 August 2022

- Interim report for January-September 2022 on Friday, 28 October 2022.

Rovio's Annual Report 2021 is scheduled to be published in digital format only in company’s website at https://investors.rovio.com/en during the calendar week 11, 2022 at the latest.

Rovio's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 7 April 2022.

The events mentioned above will be visible as downloadable events in Rovio's investor calendar in company website: https://investors.rovio.com/en/news-and-events/financial-calendar .

