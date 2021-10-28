Global Multiplex Assays Market Report 2021: A Report Designed for Multiplex Assays Manufacturers, Vendors and Other Stakeholders

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multiplex Assays Market, By Product (Reagents & Consumables, Accessories & Instruments, Software & Services), By Type (Nucleic Acid, Protein, Cell-based), By Technology, By Application, By End User, By Region, forecast & opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global multiplex assays market is expected to undergo substantial rate of growth during the forecast period owing to technological advancements in healthcare sector, especially rapid development in nano technology.

Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer, where multiplex assays are significantly used, is also a major driving factor for the growth of this market. Additionally, various benefits of multiplex assays over singleplex and other traditional diagnostics is also anticipated to fuel the growth of multiplex market in the years to come.



Multiplex assay is a type of assay which measures multiple analytes in a single cycle. They are widely used in functional genomics to determine the effects of experimental treatments. A multiplex assay detects proteins and other biomolecules in a biological sample.



Global multiplex assays market can be segmented based on product, type, technology, application, end user and region. Based on technology, the market is segmented into flow cytometry, fluorescence detection, luminescence, multiplex real-time PCR and others. The flow cytometry segment is expected to undergo significant growth during the forecast period as it works on the basis of bead population, which is helpful in computing specific antibody levels in biological fluids.



Region wise, North America is expected to dominate the global multiplex assays market by 2026 owing to regions' advanced healthcare system and availability of trained professionals. Various governments in the region are also supporting the development of advanced technologies for diagnostics, which is giving a major boost to multiplex assay companies.



Prominent market players are extensively undergoing research and development activities in order to introduce superior quality assays in the market.

