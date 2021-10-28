The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium Continues Rapid Membership Growth

PISCATAWAY, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI), the independent space industry group formed to advance interoperability in satellite and ground system networks, today announced the addition of three new members, including commercial companies Comtech Satellite Network Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTL) and Viasat (NASDAQ: VSAT) and as well as new government member, the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA).



These organizations join the growing roster of industry leaders coming together to support innovation and the digital transformation of space, satellite and related network technologies through the development of industry interoperability standards.

“DIFI membership has been growing rapidly since its founding less than two months ago,” commented Stuart Daughtridge, Chairman of DIFI and SVP for Advanced Technologies at Kratos. “This includes some of the industry’s most prominent organizations, such as our newest members Comtech, Viasat and DISA. Timing could not have been better as all three will be able to participate in our foundational Working Group meetings next month. We welcome their contributions.”

In August, DIFI introduced version 1.0 of its interoperability standard based upon VITA 49, entitled IEEE-ISTO Std 4900-2021: Digital IF Interoperability Standard which can be downloaded at the Consortium’s website https://dificonsortium.org . This standard has already been specified in at least one major satellite communications RFI by the U.S. Army to support system interoperability.

About The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium

The Digital IF Interoperability Consortium (DIFI) is an independent, international group of companies, organizations and government agencies that have an interest in the interoperability of networks and ground systems supporting space-based operations. Launched in coordination with the IEEE-ISTO, DIFI’s mission is to enable the digital transformation of space, satellite and related industries through a simple, interoperable Digital IF/RF standard that accelerates industry transformation from L-Band IF to Digital IF, while discouraging vendor lock-in. The founding members of DIFI include Hawkeye 360, Intelsat Corp. (OTCMKTS: INTEQ), Kongsberg Satellite Services AS (KSAT), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Microsoft, and the U.S. Navy. To learn more about DIFI Consortium and to view the complete list of current members, visit www.dificonsortium.org .