Chief Asset Management Officer to join The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi

As of 8th of November, the members of the The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi will include Tarvi Thomberg, who will be filling the position of Chief Asset Management Officer. Tarvi will be taking charge of such key areas as technical service, infotechnology, water services, customer services and asset management.



Tarvi has accumulated considerable experience in acting as a board member in various infrastructure and technology companies. He has served as a member of The Management Board of the largest network operator in Estonia, Elektrilevi, as well as the production technology developer Enefit Outotec Technology, where he additionally held the position of CEO. Since January 2021, he has been a Member of the Supervisory Board of the technology company Bercman Technologies.

‘It is a great pleasure to welcome Tarvi Thomberg, who has extensive management experience, to the team. Tarvi’s solid technical know-how and experience in the establishment and operation of production units as well as in the development of various business processes, will fully support the commercial achievements, environmental protection and conscious consumption in AS Tallinna Vesi,’ stated Priit Koit, Chairman of The Supervisory Board of AS Tallinna Vesi and Head of the Utilitas group of energy companies.

Tarvi has acquired a technical education and has developed his management skills. He has a Master’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Tallinn University of Technology, and has completed a management development programme at the London Business School as well as an MBA programme for managers at the Estonian Business School.

‘Tallinna Vesi is a public company of great importance, and I believe that joining the team will enable me to contribute into improving people’s lives through the development of services and service provision as well as environmental protection. Another thing that was important to me was the open and motivated team, who have been a delight to interact with,’ said Tarvi Thomberg.

As of 25 March 2021, The Management Board of AS Tallinna Vesi has been operating with two members due to the removal of the company’s previous CEO. The removal of the previous CEO from the management board was related to the sale of the share of United Utilities (Tallinn) B.V. in the company to the City of Tallinn and to OÜ Utilitas.

Going forward, the Management board of AS Tallinna Vesi will have three members: Chief Executive Officer Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Financial Officer Kristi Ojakäär, and Chief Asset Management Officer Tarvi Thomberg.

Tarvi Thomberg does not own shares of AS Tallinna Vesi.

