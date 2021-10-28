Sandra Hussey Awarded Three Top Real Estate Honours by EXIT Realty Corp. International

Trenton, ON, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandra Hussey, a sales representative with EXIT Realty Group, Brokerage, in Trenton, Ontario, was honoured with the company’s top award during EXIT Realty Corp. International’s annual awards event recently broadcast throughout the US and Canada.

Ms. Hussey is a first-time winner of the Tri-Real-A-Thon, EXIT’s “Iron REALTOR®” award, presented in recognition of outstanding achievement in sales production, listings taken, and helping to grow the company. Thousands of real estate professionals across the US and Canada vie for this honour, and since 2014 it has been awarded to real estate professionals in the US. Ms. Hussey also took top honours in Gross Closed Commission Income in North America and Top Sales Volume in North America.

Ms. Hussey is a Canadian Armed Forces veteran and has been with EXIT Realty Group, Brokerage, since 2013. In 2021, she also achieved the Million Dollar Circle, the Titanium Award and was inducted into the Emerald Circle in recognition of closing 750 real estate transaction sides during her career with EXIT. All awards were tabulated for the production period of July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021.

“Sandra began her career at EXIT with a mindset of success. She rose to be our Canadian Rookie of the Year and never looked back,” said Joyce Paron, CEO of EXIT Realty Corp. International’s Canadian Division. “She is gracious, caring, and always has time to share her wisdom with others. This spirit of mentorship is not always what one might expect from someone who runs so hard in this business. Her work ethic is exceptional and her love for the business shines in all that she does. Sandra is an extraordinary champion who always sets a wonderful example for everyone in the business. Our special congratulations to her on winning the highly coveted Tri-Real-A -hon Award and for all of her many accomplishments.”

Founded in Canada in 1996, EXIT Realty Corp. International is celebrating it’s 25th anniversary in 2021.

About EXIT Realty: EXIT Realty is a company founded and built on human potential. A full service, forward-thinking, real estate franchisor with offices across North America, EXIT has to-date paid out more than a half a billion dollars in single-level residual income to its associates. The Expert Marketing Suite™ including geolocation Smart Sign™ technology gives sellers an edge in a competitive marketplace. A portion of every transaction fee received by EXIT Realty Corp. International is applied to its charitable fund, and to-date, $6 million has been allocated to charity. For more information, please visit www.exitrealty.com and www.joinexitrealty.com

