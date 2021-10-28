Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Launches Same-Day Delivery Service Across All U.S. Store Locations

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF), a leading, global, multi-brand omnichannel retailer of apparel and accessories, today announced that it has launched a same-day delivery service across its entire U.S. store fleet, which includes over 540 Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks locations. The retailer has partnered with Uber, Shipt, Postmates, Roadie and software provider Delivery Solutions to expand its fulfillment capabilities and allow customers in certain zip codes to receive products from its stores within the same day.



Customers can now use the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist websites and mobile apps to shop the full range of apparel inventory that is available in their local stores for same-day delivery. Each brand’s website features a “Get It Fast” filter to easily find products that are available, or shoppers can choose the same-day delivery option for available items at checkout. Once the same-day delivery order is placed, customers can opt to receive tracking updates via text to accurately determine when their order will arrive.

“We’re thrilled to add same-day delivery as another option in our portfolio of omnichannel services, which also include purchase online pick up in store, curbside pickup, reserve in store, ship from store and traditional parcel home delivery. Same-day delivery supports our goals of meeting our customers where they are and delivering our product to them when and how they want it, particularly as we approach the holiday season,” said Larry Grischow, Executive Vice President, Supply Chain and Procurement at Abercrombie & Fitch Co. “We always aim to provide an excellent fulfillment experience for our customers that includes choice and fast delivery options. We're looking forward to partnering with Uber, Shipt, Postmates, Roadie and Delivery Solutions to serve our customers across the U.S.”

This initiative is part of Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s ongoing journey to transform its supply chain and deliver capabilities that best meet its customers’ needs and shopping preferences. That journey includes the company’s new distribution center in the Phoenix metropolitan area, which was opened in partnership with GXO Logistics in October. This highly automated facility features advanced automation and intelligent analytics, including AI and machine learning, to deliver products quickly and efficiently to Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s customers in the West Coast market.

To view full eligibility requirements for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s same-day delivery service, visit its brand websites, www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.

About Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) is a leading, global, multi-brand omnichannel retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids through five renowned brands. The iconic Abercrombie & Fitch brand was born in 1892 and aims to make every day feel as exceptional as the start of a long weekend. abercrombie kids sees the world through kids’ eyes, where play is life and every day is an opportunity to be anything and better anything. The Hollister brand believes in liberating the spirit of an endless summer inside everyone and making teens feel celebrated and comfortable in their own skin. Gilly Hicks, offering intimates, loungewear and sleepwear, is designed to give all Gen Z customers their daily dose of happy. Social Tourist, the creative vision of Hollister and social media personalities, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio, offers trend forward apparel that allows teens to experiment with their style, while exploring the duality of who they are both on social media and in real life.

The brands share a commitment to offering products of enduring quality and exceptional comfort that allow consumers around the world to express their own individuality and style. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. operates approximately 730 stores under these brands across North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as well as the e-commerce sites www.abercrombie.com, www.abercrombiekids.com, www.hollisterco.com, www.gillyhicks.com and www.socialtourist.com.

Investor Contact:

Pam Quintiliano

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6751

Investor_Relations@anfcorp.com

Media Contact:

Kara Page

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.

(614) 283-6192

Public_Relations@anfcorp.com