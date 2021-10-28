Editas Medicine Names Bernadette Connaughton to Board of Directors

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Editas Medicine, Inc. (Nasdaq: EDIT), a leading genome editing company, today announced that it has appointed Bernadette Connaughton to its Board of Directors.



Ms. Connaughton is an accomplished pharmaceutical executive with more than 30 years of global strategic, commercial, and biopharmaceutical industry expertise. Ms. Connaughton spent her career at Bristol-Myers Squibb, building a consistent track record of achieving sales growth, improving operational models, and increasing profitability in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. She most recently served as President, Intercontinental. In this role, she developed successful, multi-year commercialization strategies for several oncology, virology, and immunology products.

“I am pleased to welcome Bernadette to our Board of Directors. Bernadette is an accomplished biopharmaceutical executive, and her deep operational, global commercialization, and launch expertise will be an asset to Editas as we work to develop and deliver innovative, new genomic medicines to patients,” said James C. Mullen, Chairman, President, and CEO, Editas Medicine.

“I am honored to join Editas Medicine’s Board of Directors as the Company continues to advance its pipeline. I look forward to helping guide the Company as the team works towards its mission of bringing transformative medicines to people with serious diseases,” said Ms. Connaughton.

Ms. Connaughton received her Bachelor of Arts from Johns Hopkins University and her Master of Business Administration from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

About Editas Medicine

As a leading genome editing company, Editas Medicine is focused on translating the power and potential of the CRISPR/Cas9 and CRISPR/Cas12a (also known as Cpf1) genome editing systems into a robust pipeline of treatments for people living with serious diseases around the world. Editas Medicine aims to discover, develop, manufacture, and commercialize transformative, durable, precision genomic medicines for a broad class of diseases. For the latest information and scientific presentations, please visit www.editasmedicine.com.

