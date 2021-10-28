Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc (“the Company”)

28 October 2021

Purchase of own securities and total voting rights

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that on 28 October 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 723,967 Ordinary shares at a price of 120.4p per share.

Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company will consist of 161,595,941 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of £0.01 each, with voting rights.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: 020 3935 3803



