Montler Retires From CNB Financial Corporation Board of Directors

CLEARFIELD, Pa., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of CNB Financial Corporation and CNB Bank recently announced the retirement of Robert W. Montler following 16 years as a member on both organizations’ Board of Directors.



Recognizing Mr. Montler’s service, Peter Smith, CNB’s Chairperson, said, “Bob Montler has been a terrific Director. He brought superb business and financial skills to CNB’s Board along with detailed knowledge of CNB’s markets in Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York, and Virginia. Bob runs a thriving business of his own, but he was always generous with his time and enthusiasm for CNB. Bob enjoyed the give and take of Board discussions. He was always supportive, always a gentleman and will always be a friend of CNB.”

As the president and CEO of both Lee Industries and Keystone Process Equipment, Mr. Montler was elected to serve the CNB Financial Corporation Board of Directors in 2005. With his vast knowledge of finance and business operations, Mr. Montler has offered his expertise by serving on the Board of Directors for numerous organizations including St. Francis University Board of Trustees, where he served on the Finance Committee; Mid-State Bank Board of Directors, where he served as Chairman of the Audit and Loan Committees; Keystone Financial Bank, as Chairman of the Commercial Committee; and on the Advisory Board for M&T Bank. Mr. Montler currently serves on the UPMC Systems Board, which is based in Pittsburgh, PA. UPMC is the largest hospital system in the state as well as the largest private employer in Pennsylvania.

In addition to the above board appointments, Mr. Montler has served as a professional member in numerous organizations such as Oak Grove Partnership, Gramont, The Foundation for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, WIN Capital LLC, FBG Development Association, Turtle Creek Toftrees Association and Cooper’s Pond Toftrees Association.

“Serving on the boards of CNB Financial Corporation and CNB Bank have been an incredibly rewarding experience. The change that has occurred over the last 16 years in the community banking arena has been nothing short of astounding,” said Mr. Montler. “The commitment, dedication and professionalism of the executive management, board members, and employees make it no surprise that the growth and success of CNB Bank has been the envy of many community banks. I am confident that they will continue the high level of performance as they expand their footprint, and they have my best wishes for every continued success.”

Mr. Montler graduated from Bishop Guilfoyle High in 1969 prior to attending Saint Francis College, where he received his B.S. in Accounting.