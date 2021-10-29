AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2021

English Estonian

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was €13.61 million, showing a 2.5% increase on the same period last year. The revenue was reflected by higher commercial consumption due to the easement of COVID-19 restrictions and increase in construction revenues.

Sales to private customers in the main service area remained at the same level amounting to €4.89 million.

In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers increased by 3.0% to €3.83 million as a result of their consumption being higher by €0.11 million. As a result of slight easement of the pandemic restrictions the hospitality sector reopened in June, and less people were working at home.

The gross profit for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was €5.36 million, being 7.5% lower due to higher cost of goods and services sold. The operating profit was €5.50 million, having decreased by €0.26 compared to the same period last year. The main factor impacting the operating profit was also related to higher cost of goods and services sold.

The net profit for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was €5.34 million, showing a decrease of €0.30 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in the net profit was mainly impacted by lower operating profit, accompanied by lower interest costs.

In the 3rd quarter of 2021 the construction revenue of subsidiary Watercom increased year-on-year due to pipe and road construction procurements won during 2020 and the first nine months of 2021 in Tallinn and surrounding municipalities. The sales revenue from construction services for the 3rd quarter was €2.23 million, indicating a 30.5% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,

except key ratios



3rd quarter Change 2021/ 2020



9 months Change 2021/ 2020



2021 2020 2019 2021 2020 2019 Sales 13.61 13.28 16.49 2.5% 38.36 38.55 47.30 -0.5% Gross profit 5.36 5.80 8.92 -7.5% 15.78 16.59 25.97 -4.9% Gross profit margin % 39.40 43.69 54.12 -9.8% 41.12 43.04 54.91 -4.5% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation 7.17 7.35 9.01 -2.4% 20.20 20.66 25.47 -2.3% Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin % 52.67 55.33 54.63 -4.8% 52.64 53.60 53.85 -1.8% Operating profit 5.50 5.77 7.52 -4.6% 15.36 16.03 21.01 -4.2% Operating profit - main business 5.15 5.44 7.19 -5.2% 14.61 15.37 20.37 -4.9% Operating profit margin % 40.42 43.43 45.60 -6.9% 40.04 41.58 44.42 -3.7% Profit before taxes 5.41 5.64 7.33 -4.1% 15.09 15.70 20.35 -3.9% Profit before taxes margin % 39.72 42.45 44.47 -6.4% 39.32 40.73 43.03 -3.4% Net profit 5.34 5.64 7.33 -5.3% 12.96 11.34 16.81 14.3% Net profit margin % 39.21 42.45 44.47 -7.6% 33.78 29.43 35.53 14.8% ROA % 2.13 2.24 2.89 -5.0% 5.10 4.40 6.64 16.0% Debt to total capital employed % 55.54 57.73 59.29 -3.8% 55.54 57.73 59.29 -3.8% ROE % 4.87 5.42 7.27 -10.0% 11.55 10.20 16.21 13.2% Current ratio 3.07 3.66 5.14 -16.1% 3.07 3.66 5.14 -16.1% Quick ratio 3.01 3.62 5.10 -16.9% 3.01 3.62 5.10 -16.9% Investments into fixed assets 4.32 5.91 4.65 -27.0% 9.95 13.77 10.76 -27.7% Payout ratio % na 77.70 72.05 na 77.70 72.05

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation

Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales

Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales

Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales

ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period

Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed

ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period

Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities

Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities

Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum

Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 3rd quarter 3rd quarter 9 months 9 months 12 months € thousand 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Revenue 13,611 13,276 38,363 38,545 51,717 Cost of goods and services sold -8,248 -7,476 -22,588 -21,954 -29,491 GROSS PROFIT 5,363 5,800 15,775 16,591 22,226 Marketing expenses -108 -94 -332 -320 -433 General administration expenses -847 -1,123 -3,631 -4,576 Other income (+)/ expenses (-) 1,093 1,182 3,308 3,387 4,567 OPERATING PROFIT 5,501 5,765 15,361 16,027 21,784 Financial income 1 3 8 28 31 Financial expenses -96 -113 -283 -357 -473 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES 5,406 5,635 15,086 15,698 21,342 Income tax on dividends -70 0 -2,126 -4,355 -4,610 NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD 5,336 5,635 12,960 11,343 16,732 COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD 5,336 5,635 12,960 11,343 16,732 Attributable profit to: Equity holders of A-shares 5,336 5,634 12,960 11,342 16,731 B-share holder 0.00 0.60 0.00 0.60 0.60 Earnings per A share (in euros) 0.27 0.28 0.65 0.57 0.84 Earnings per B share (in euros) 0 600 0 600 600

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION



€ thousand 30/09/2021 30/09/2021 31/12/2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 36,143 45,868 44,514 Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses 6,858 6,827 7,019 Inventories 849 695 701 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 43,850 53,390 52,234 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment 208,002 198,839 202,802 Intangible assets 532 598 629 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 208,534 199,437 203,431 TOTAL ASSETS 252,384 252,827 255,665 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term lease liabilities 386 397 393 Current portion of long-term loans 3,630 3,631 3,630 Trade and other payables 7,182 7,757 7,084 Derivatives 0 28 0 Prepayments 3,096 2,757 2,445 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 14,294 14,570 13,552 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Deferred income from connection fees 36,226 33,278 34,564 Leases 1,185 1,465 1,400 Loans 82,144 85,791 83,978 Provision for possible third party claims 6,018 10,832 9,628 Deferred tax liability 264 0 255 Other payables 38 25 32 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 125,875 131,391 129,857 TOTAL LIABILITIES 140,169 145,961 143,409 EQUITY Share capital 12 12 12,000 Share premium 24,734 24,734 24,734 Statutory legal reserve 1,278 1,278 1,279 Retained earnings 74,203 68,854 74,243 TOTAL EQUITY 112,215 106,866 112,256 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 252,384 252,827 255,665

CASH FLOWS STATEMENT 9 months 9 months 12 months € thousand 2021 2020 2020 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Operating profit 15,361 16,027 21,784 Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation 4,837 4,634 6,283 Adjustment for revenues from connection fees -379 -341 -542 Other non-cash adjustments -3,610 -3,610 -4,814 Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 0 -14 -14 Change in current assets involved in operating activities 24 221 140 Change in liabilities involved in operating activities 537 -249 -215 TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 16,770 16,668 22,622 CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets -9,491 -10,114 -15,682 Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees 1,933 1,618 1,998 Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 0 32 32 Interest received 11 34 35 TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -7,547 -8,430 -13,617 CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests -353 -519 -719 Lease payments -307 -452 -555 Received loans 0 0 0 Repayment of loans -1,818 -1,818 -3,636 Dividends paid -12,841 -19,888 -19,888 Withheld income tax paid on dividends -159 -113 -113 Income tax paid on dividends -2,116 -4,355 -4,355 TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES -17,594 -27,145 -29,266 CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS -8,371 -18,907 -20,261 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 44,514 64,775 64,775 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 36,143 45,868 44,514

Aleksandr Timofejev

CEO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

aleksandr.timofejev@tvesi.ee

Kristi Ojakäär

CFO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

kristi.ojakaar@tvesi.ee

