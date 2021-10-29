AS Tallinna Vesi´s financial results for the 3rd quarter of 2021

| Source: Tallinna Vesi Tallinna Vesi

Tallinn, ESTONIA

AS Tallinna Vesi’s sales revenue for the 3rquarter of 2021 was13.61 million, showing a 2.5% increase on the same period last year. The revenue was reflected by higher commercial consumption due to the easement of COVID-19 restrictions and increase in construction revenues.

Sales to private customers in the main service area remained at the same level amounting to €4.89 million.

In the main service area, the sales revenue from commercial customers increased by 3.0% to €3.83 million as a result of their consumption being higher by €0.11 million. As a result of slight easement of the pandemic restrictions the hospitality sector reopened in June, and less people were working at home.

The gross profit for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was €5.36 million, being 7.5% lower due to higher cost of goods and services sold. The operating profit was €5.50 million, having decreased by €0.26 compared to the same period last year. The main factor impacting the operating profit was also related to higher cost of goods and services sold.

The net profit for the 3rd quarter of 2021 was €5.34 million, showing a decrease of €0.30 million compared to the same period in 2020. The increase in the net profit was mainly impacted by lower operating profit, accompanied by lower interest costs.

In the 3rd quarter of 2021 the construction revenue of subsidiary Watercom increased year-on-year due to pipe and road construction procurements won during 2020 and the first nine months of 2021 in Tallinn and surrounding municipalities. The sales revenue from construction services for the 3rd quarter was €2.23 million, indicating a 30.5% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

 

MAIN FINANCIAL INDICATORS

€ million,
except key ratios

3rd quarterChange 2021/ 2020

9 monthsChange 2021/ 2020

202120202019202120202019
Sales13.6113.2816.492.5%38.3638.5547.30-0.5%
Gross profit5.365.808.92-7.5%15.7816.5925.97-4.9%
Gross profit margin %39.4043.6954.12-9.8%41.1243.0454.91-4.5%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation7.177.359.01-2.4%20.2020.6625.47-2.3%
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin %52.6755.3354.63-4.8%52.6453.6053.85-1.8%
Operating profit5.505.777.52-4.6%15.3616.0321.01-4.2%
Operating profit - main business5.155.447.19-5.2%14.6115.3720.37-4.9%
Operating profit margin %40.4243.4345.60-6.9%40.0441.5844.42-3.7%
Profit before taxes5.415.647.33-4.1%15.0915.7020.35-3.9%
Profit before taxes margin %39.7242.4544.47-6.4%39.3240.7343.03-3.4%
Net profit5.345.647.33-5.3%12.9611.3416.8114.3%
Net profit margin %39.2142.4544.47-7.6%33.7829.4335.5314.8%
ROA %2.132.242.89-5.0%5.104.406.6416.0%
Debt to total capital employed %55.5457.7359.29-3.8%55.5457.7359.29-3.8%
ROE %4.875.427.27-10.0%11.5510.2016.2113.2%
Current ratio3.073.665.14-16.1%3.073.665.14-16.1%
Quick ratio3.013.625.10-16.9%3.013.625.10-16.9%
Investments into fixed assets4.325.914.65-27.0%9.9513.7710.76-27.7%
Payout ratio %na77.7072.05 na77.7072.05 

Gross profit margin – Gross profit / Net sales
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation – Operating profit + depreciation and amortisation
Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation margin – Operating profit before depreciation and amortisation / Net sales
Operating profit margin – Operating profit / Net sales
Net profit margin – Net profit / Net sales
ROA – Net profit / Average Total assets for the period
Debt to Total capital employed – Total liabilities / Total capital employed
ROE – Net profit / Average Total equity for the period
Current ratio – Current assets / Current liabilities
Quick ratio – (Current assets – Stocks) / Current liabilities
Payout ratio - Total Dividends per annum/ Total Net Income per annum
Main business – water services related activities, excl. connections profit and government grants, construction services, doubtful receivables

 

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME3rd quarter3rd quarter 9 months9 months 12 months
€ thousand20212020 20212020 2020
        
Revenue13,61113,276 38,36338,545 51,717
Cost of goods and services sold-8,248-7,476 -22,588-21,954 -29,491
GROSS PROFIT5,3635,800 15,77516,591 22,226
        
Marketing expenses-108-94 -332-320 -433
General administration expenses-847-1,123  -3,631 -4,576
Other income (+)/ expenses (-)1,0931,182 3,3083,387 4,567
OPERATING PROFIT5,5015,765 15,36116,027 21,784
        
Financial income13 828 31
Financial expenses-96-113 -283-357 -473
PROFIT BEFORE TAXES5,4065,635 15,08615,698 21,342
        
Income tax on dividends-700 -2,126-4,355 -4,610
        
NET PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD5,3365,635 12,96011,343 16,732
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD5,3365,635 12,96011,343 16,732
        
Attributable profit to:       
Equity holders of A-shares5,3365,634 12,96011,342 16,731
B-share holder0.000.60 0.000.60 0.60
        
Earnings per A share (in euros)0.270.28 0.650.57 0.84
Earnings per B share (in euros)0600 0600 600

 

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

 		   
€ thousand30/09/202130/09/2021 31/12/2020
     
ASSETS    
CURRENT ASSETS    
Cash and cash equivalents36,14345,868 44,514
Trade receivables, accrued income and prepaid expenses6,8586,827 7,019
Inventories849695 701
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS43,85053,390 52,234
     
NON-CURRENT ASSETS    
Property, plant and equipment208,002198,839 202,802
Intangible assets532598 629
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS208,534199,437 203,431
     
TOTAL ASSETS252,384252,827 255,665
     
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY    
     
CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Current portion of long-term lease liabilities386397 393
Current portion of long-term loans3,6303,631 3,630
Trade and other payables7,1827,757 7,084
Derivatives028 0
Prepayments3,0962,757 2,445
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES14,29414,570 13,552
     
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES    
Deferred income from connection fees36,22633,278 34,564
Leases1,1851,465 1,400
Loans82,14485,791 83,978
Provision for possible third party claims6,01810,832 9,628
Deferred tax liability2640 255
Other payables3825 32
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES125,875131,391 129,857
TOTAL LIABILITIES140,169145,961 143,409
     
EQUITY    
Share capital1212 12,000
Share premium24,73424,734 24,734
Statutory legal reserve1,2781,278 1,279
Retained earnings74,20368,854 74,243
TOTAL EQUITY112,215106,866 112,256
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY252,384252,827 255,665

 

CASH FLOWS STATEMENT9 months9 months 12 months
€ thousand20212020 2020
     
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES    
Operating profit15,36116,027 21,784
Adjustment for depreciation/amortisation4,8374,634 6,283
Adjustment for revenues from connection fees-379-341 -542
Other non-cash adjustments-3,610-3,610 -4,814
Profit/loss(+) from sale and write off of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets0-14 -14
Change in current assets involved in operating activities24221 140
Change in liabilities involved in operating activities537-249 -215
TOTAL CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES16,77016,668 22,622
     
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES    
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets-9,491-10,114 -15,682
Compensations received for construction of pipelines, incl connection fees1,9331,618 1,998
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets032 32
Interest received1134 35
TOTAL CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES-7,547-8,430 -13,617
     
CASH FLOWS USE D IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES    
Interest paid and loan financing costs, incl swap interests-353-519 -719
Lease payments-307-452 -555
Received loans00 0
Repayment of loans-1,818-1,818 -3,636
Dividends paid-12,841-19,888 -19,888
Withheld income tax paid on dividends-159-113 -113
Income tax paid on dividends-2,116-4,355 -4,355
TOTAL CASH FLOW USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES-17,594-27,145 -29,266
     
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS-8,371-18,907 -20,261
     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD44,51464,775 64,775
     
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE PERIOD36,14345,868 44,514

 

Aleksandr Timofejev

CEO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

aleksandr.timofejev@tvesi.ee

 

Kristi Ojakäär

CFO

Member of the Management Board

+372 62 62 200

kristi.ojakaar@tvesi.ee

 

Attachment


Attachments

Börsiaruanne Q3'21 Eng