Lennart Svantesson will step down as CEO of NAXS AB

After more than 10 years as CEO of NAXS AB, Lennart Svantesson has decided to leave his position with the company. He will remain as CEO until a successor is appointed.

The board of NAXS AB thanks him for his long history of service to NAXS.

Contact information:

Lennart Svantesson, CEO

Telephone: +46 73 311 00 11

This information is information that NAXS AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 11.45 CET on October 29, 2021.

NAXS AB (publ)

Corp. Reg. No. 556712-2972

Nybrogatan 8

114 34 Stockholm, Sweden

Tel: +46 766 40 00 40, E-mail: info@naxs.se

NAXS is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm. NAXS primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus, but may also make direct investments or co-investments alongside private equity or other alternative assets funds. In addition, NAXS may, to a limited extent, make other types of investments.

