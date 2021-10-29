Jushi Holdings Inc. to Open its 26th Store Nationwide and 2nd BEYOND / HELLO™ Retail Location in Virginia

BEYOND / HELLO™ Sterling, Located Only Seven Miles from Dulles International Airport, to Begin Serving Virginia Medical Cannabis Patients on Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 a.m.



Company Expands its Delivery Program to Meet Increasing Demand and Improve Accessibility for Northern Virginia Patients

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jushi Holdings Inc. (“Jushi” or the “Company”) ( CSE: JUSH ) ( OTCQX: JUSHF ), a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator, announced the opening of its 26th retail location nationwide and the second of six dispensary openings in Virginia for the Company, through its subsidiary Dalitso LLC. On Tuesday, November 2nd at 10:00 a.m., BEYOND / HELLO™ Sterling will begin serving Virginia medical cannabis patients and registered agents, providing an unparalleled customer-centric retail experience, coupled with online ordering through beyond-hello.com and convenient in-store express pickup. On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jushi’s newest Northern Virginia (“NOVA”) dispensary will also begin serving medical cannabis patients through the Company’s delivery program to meet the rising demand and improve patient accessibility.



Located at 21290 Windmill Parc Drive in the Dulles Technology Corridor, BEYOND / HELLO™ Sterling operates out of an 8,000 sq. ft. anchor position in a newly constructed 16,000 sq. ft. building. The new dispensary, which features 17 point-of-sale systems, 70 onsite parking spots and a separate delivery service area, is situated only seven miles from Dulles International Airport, 30 miles from Washington D.C. and adjacent to Wegmans, Lowes, McDonalds and Burger King on a high-traffic highway that merges with Interstate 50. The bustling area is famous for its high-tech data centers, modern shopping malls and suburban residential communities.



“We’re thrilled to open BEYOND / HELLO™ Sterling in such a vibrant area, famous for its high-tech data centers, modern shopping malls and suburban residential communities,” said Jim Cacioppo, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Founder of Jushi . “With the completion of the initial build-out of our 93,000 sq. ft. vertically integrated facility and the opening of our second NOVA dispensary, we are delivering on our commitment to broaden access for the Commonwealth’s growing medical cannabis population. We’re also bringing to Virginia patients our suite of high-quality brands, including The Lab , Tasteology , and most recently, our two in-house flower brands, The Bank and Sèche . We look forward to opening up more retail locations in high populous areas like Fairfax, Alexandria and Arlington and expanding our cultivation and manufacturing facility as we prepare to meet Virginia’s growing marketplace demands.”



Joining the Company’s BEYOND / HELLO™ Manassas location, BEYOND / HELLO™ Sterling will serve patients and registered agents Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The new retail location will also offer a new reliable cashless ATM solution by providing a convenient, safe payment processing option upon opening.



BEYOND / HELLO™ Sterling will provide customers with an efficient, accessible, and safe experience that goes beyond the traditional cannabis retail environment. As part of this commitment to exceeding patients’ expectations, a licensed pharmacist, along with experienced, well-trained staff, will be on-site to dispense products, answer questions and provide service to patients and caregivers. The retail location will offer dry leaf, concentrates, cartridges, tinctures, topicals, edibles, capsules, pills and various ancillary products such as approved batteries and devices. In addition, BEYOND / HELLO™ Sterling is handicap accessible, LGBTQIA+ friendly and offers a 10% discount to anyone 65 years or older, as well as veterans and active military personnel with proper identification.



About Jushi Holdings Inc.

We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. In the United States, Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or BEYOND / HELLO™ on Instagram and Facebook .



For further information, please contact:



Investor Relations Contact:

Michael Perlman

Executive Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury

561-281-0247

Investors@jushico.com



Media Contact:

Ellen Mellody

570-209-29 47

ellen@mattio.com

