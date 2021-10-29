Sunrun Announces Program with SPAN to Accelerate Whole-Home Electrification

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN), the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services provider, today announced that it has expanded its program with SPAN, the company that reinvented the electrical panel so homeowners can intelligently control and automate their energy consumption, to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels and remove barriers for customers who want to electrify their homes and vehicles.



Many U.S. households are built with obsolete combination electrical panels, which often present significant challenges for customers interested in installing rooftop solar, home batteries, and electric vehicle chargers. Through the program, Sunrun is including SPAN home electrical panels as part of their home solar and battery offerings in select markets to drastically reduce installation hurdles when adopting on-site generation and other all-electric appliances.

With more than 40% of energy emissions coming from fossil fuel burning appliances in and around the home, switching to electric-powered alternatives has become increasingly more important as consumers seek a cleaner, more cost-effective lifestyle. This often requires upgrading the home electrical panel.

Combined with Sunrun's offering, SPAN smart home electrical panels enable customers to improve the energy resiliency of their home with solar energy, create fully customizable backup power switches, better manage home electrification upgrades, gain circuit-level visibility, and support the grid. Product pricing will vary according to market and installation requirements.

“Widespread home electrification is vital to achieving our decarbonization goals but required main panel upgrades are often a significant hurdle for customers wanting to shift away from fossil fuels to clean-energy-powered alternatives in their homes," said Mary Powell, CEO of Sunrun. “This program will accelerate the adoption of home solar and batteries, electric vehicles, heat pumps, and so much more. SPAN’s home electrical panel, with its intuitive app interface for homeowners, will reduce costs and installation complexities while providing improvements to Sunrun’s customer experience through improved visibility and automation of our customers’ energy needs.”

“Sunrun is at the forefront of the clean energy transition, helping to reshape and build a cleaner and more resilient grid through its expanded offerings outside of solar,” said Arch Rao, founder and CEO of SPAN. “This market expansion program will allow us to introduce our smart electrical panels to Sunrun’s solar and battery customers, lowering the costs of installations, and enabling more homes to participate in the transition to a cleaner energy future.”

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc. (Nasdaq: RUN) is the nation’s leading home solar, battery storage, and energy services company. Founded in 2007, Sunrun pioneered home solar service plans to make local clean energy more accessible to everyone for little to no upfront cost. Sunrun’s innovative home battery solution brings families affordable, resilient, and reliable energy. The company can also manage and share stored solar energy from the batteries to provide benefits to households, utilities, and the electric grid while reducing our reliance on polluting energy sources. For more information, please visit www.sunrun.com .

About SPAN

SPAN reinvented the electrical panel so customers can intelligently control and automate their clean energy homes. SPAN simplifies adoption of clean energy including solar, batteries and electric vehicles and provides an intuitive new interface so customers can more easily power their lives. SPAN is backed by leading investors in the clean energy space, including Amazon Alexa Fund , ArcTern Ventures , Capricorn Investment Group , Congruent Ventures , Energy Foundry , Hardware Club , Incite Ventures , Munich ReVentures , Ulu Ventures , Wells Fargo Strategic Capital , Wireframe Ventures , and 1/0 Capital . To learn more, visit www.span.io .

