AFARAK GROUP: PRODUCTION REPORT Q3 2021

English Finnish

13:00 London, 15:00 Helsinki, 29 October 2021 - Afarak Group Plc (“Afarak” or “the Company”) (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)



Production report Q3 2021

Afarak’s speciality segment output shows net signs of improvement. The overall Afarak Group production during the third quarter of 2021 was lower compared to same quarter of prior year, mainly due to the divestment of major South African assets.

Q3/2021 Q3/2020 Change FY 2020 Group production mt 31,568 43,121 -26.8% 214,775 Mining mt 26,273 41,762 -37.1% 184,779 Processing mt 5,295 1,359 289.6% 29,997 Speciality Alloys production mt 23,716 17,440 36.0% 89,715 Mining mt 18,421 16,081 14.5% 73,306 Processing mt 5,295 1,359 289.6% 16,409 FerroAlloys production mt 7,852 25,681 -69.4% 125,060 Mining mt 7,852 25,681 -69.4% 111,472 Processing mt 0 0 0.0% 13,588

Mining

The Turkish mines continued to increase their mining activity during the third quarter of 2021 by 14.5%, when compared to last year.

The mining activity at the South African mines were clearly reduced due to the divestments of major assets within these mines.

Processing

The improved market conditions as well as higher demand, resulted in a significant increase in production volumes at EWW processing plant in Germany during the third quarter of 2021.





Helsinki, October 29, 2021

AFARAK GROUP PLC

Board of Directors

For additional information, please contact:

Afarak Group Plc

Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com

Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.

Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).

Distribution:

NASDAQ Helsinki

London Stock Exchange

Main media

www.afarak.com

Attachment