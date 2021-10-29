Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 3rd Quarter 2021 Earnings

Ithaca, Michigan, UNITED STATES

ITHACA, Mich., Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced third quarter 2021 net income of $1,478,000, or $.37 per share compared to third quarter 2020 net income of $1,177,000, or $.30 per share. Return on Equity (ROE) was 13.35% for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 11.50% for the third quarter of 2020.

For the third quarter of 2021, net interest income increased $160,000, or 4.1% compared to the third quarter of 2020 primarily due to a higher average balance of interest-earning assets, partially offset by 11 basis points of lower net interest margin. Non-interest income increased by $39,000, or 6.9% primarily due to higher debit card fees. Operating expenses increased by $333,000, or 12% primarily due to the hiring of additional commercial lending and treasury employees as well as from professional fees related to our core data processing conversion that was completed in September.

The provision for loan losses expense was negative $225,000 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $300,000 for the third quarter of 2020. The negative provision expense in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to significantly improved economic conditions and lower allocations to classified loans as compared to the third quarter of 2020.

Total assets were $591.8 million at September 30, 2021 compared to $548.1 million at September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings. At September 30, 2021, Paycheck Protection Program loans outstanding were approximately $54.4 million compared to $32.2 million at September 30, 2020.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):      
 Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
Return on Equity (ROE) 13.35%  11.50%  14.28%  10.45%
Return on Assets (ROA) 1.00%  0.85%  1.07%  0.78%
Net Interest Margin 2.90%  3.01%  3.07%  3.09%
        
 September 30,    
  2021   2020     
Non-performing Assets Ratio 0.74%  0.77%    
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1) 8.83%  8.84%    
Total Risk-based Capital(1) 15.38%  15.39%    
Book Value Per Share$11.07  $10.27     
Market Value Per Share$10.58  $9.11     
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.. .    
        
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):    
 Quarter Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2021   2020   2021   2020 
Interest Income$4,657,097  $4,715,503  $14,320,497  $14,401,670 
Interest Expense 589,799   807,886   1,838,321   2,785,487 
Net Interest Income 4,067,298   3,907,617   12,482,176   11,616,183 
Provision for loan losses (225,000)  300,000   (225,000)  1,250,000 
Non-interest income 605,799   566,672   1,791,714   1,560,698 
Operating Expenses 3,106,093   2,772,687   8,885,551   8,201,942 
Income before taxes 1,792,004   1,401,602   5,613,339   3,724,939 
Income tax expense 314,000   224,500   1,012,000   597,500 
Net Income$1,478,004  $1,177,102  $4,601,339  $3,127,439 
Net Income per share - diluted$0.37  $0.30  $1.16  $0.79 
Dividends declared$0.14  $0.14  $0.42  $0.42 
        
        
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):      
 September 30,    
  2021   2020     
Assets       
Cash and cash equivalents$35,881,247  $51,221,763     
Time deposits with other banks 20,854,000   22,839,000     
Securities 59,058,059   38,306,539     
Loans 449,036,166   409,697,305     
Allowance for loan losses (4,086,664)  (4,043,266)    
Loans, net 444,949,502   405,654,039     
Premises and equipment, net 8,311,175   8,217,624     
Other assets 22,785,377   21,884,842     
Total Assets$591,839,360  $548,123,807     
        
Liabilities       
Deposits$497,771,045  $451,610,662     
Other borrowings 34,400,000   39,480,000     
Trust preferred 13,403,000   13,403,000     
Other liabilities 2,371,146   2,904,766     
Total Liabilities 547,945,191   507,398,428     
        
Equity       
Total Equity 43,894,169   40,725,379     
Total Liabilities and Equity$591,839,360  $548,123,807     
        

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528