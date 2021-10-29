The Royal Canadian Legion launches 2021 National Poppy Campaign

English French

OTTAWA, Oct. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One hundred years after the Poppy became the nation’s symbol of Remembrance, The Royal Canadian Legion has launched its 2021 National Poppy Campaign. Close to 20 million poppies are expected to be distributed this year.

“We are always thankful to see how Canadians step up to support our Veterans during this period,” says Bruce Julian, Dominion President of The Royal Canadian Legion. “We’re in the second year of a pandemic yet we know we can count on generous donors and volunteers to support the campaign strongly, once again.”

New and traditional ways to donate

Over 34,000 traditional donation boxes filled with Poppies will be found in the usual spots across the country. One thousand touchless “Pay Tribute” Tap and Give donation boxes offered in partnership with HSBC Bank Canada will also be distributed among all HSBC Bank branches, many Legion Branches, and select retail locations. There are 2, 5, and 10, dollar tap to give options this year, and donors can receive a lapel Poppy right from the electronic box. More information can be found here.

The 2021 Digital Poppy presented in partnership with HomeEquity Bank, provider of the CHIP Reverse Mortgage, is available again this year at www.mypoppy.ca. People can dedicate a Digital Poppy and share it on their social media channels. It is a project of The Legion National Foundation – and donations go to this charity, which is also dedicated to supporting Veterans and promoting Remembrance.

Donors can also choose to give online via Legion.ca.

Commemorating the Poppy’s 100th

In commemoration of the Poppy’s 100th anniversary in 2021, a special lapel pin that replicates the original 1921 cloth pin is available through the Poppy Store at www.poppystore.ca. The Royal Canadian Mint also produced a commemorative Poppy coin and Canada Post created commemorative Poppy stamp.

The Legion is proud to introduce The Immortal Poppy this year, a way to mark the Poppy anniversary and preserve the memory of Fallen Canadians. It was created using a genuine red Poppy from Flanders Fields in Belgium, then captured digitally. The names of fallen Canadian Veterans are encrypted on its petals. One hundred copies of the striking art are being offered on the digital marketplace. Proceeds will go directly to the National Poppy Trust Fund, as will 10% of any subsequent sales.

Remembrance through Light

Thousands of Poppies representing Fallen Canadian Veterans will once again cascade virtually upon the Peace Tower at Parliament Hill this year. On the first night of the 2021 Poppy Drop, Dominion Carillonneur Dr. Andrea McCrady will also play “The Last Post” on the Peace Tower bells before the first Poppy falls. Those unable to watch in person can tune in to Facebook Live on the Legion’s Facebook page. The Poppy Drop will take place from October 29 to November 11, from 6:30–9:30 pm ET. Virtual Poppies will also cascade down the Senate building at the same times, and on the National Art Centre’s “Kipnes Lantern” on November 11, from 7:00 am ET to midnight.

Beautiful Canadian landmarks and community locations will also be lit in support of the campaign.

The CN Tower will project the Poppy image on either side of the Tower on Oct. 29 and again from Nov. 6-11 and will glow red on Remembrance Day.

will project the Poppy image on either side of the Tower on Oct. 29 and again from Nov. 6-11 and will glow red on Remembrance Day. The City of Toronto sign at Nathan Phillips Square will be lit red on Nov. 11, and the city will announce other related commemorative plans on Nov. 3

sign at Nathan Phillips Square will be lit red on Nov. 11, and the city will announce other related commemorative plans on Nov. 3 The Niagara Falls will be lit in red on Oct. 29 and Nov. 11.

will be lit in red on Oct. 29 and Nov. 11. The City of Ottawa sign in the Byward Market will be lit red on Nov. 10 and 11.

sign in the Byward Market will be lit red on Nov. 10 and 11. Canada Post Head Office in Ottawa will be lit in red from Nov. 8-11.

in Ottawa will be lit in red from Nov. 8-11. The Calgary Tower will light up in red on Nov. 11.

will light up in red on Nov. 11. BC Place Stadium will display a Poppy design on Nov. 11.

will display a Poppy design on Nov. 11. The Vancouver Convention Centre Olympic Cauldron will be lit in red on Nov. 11.

will be lit in red on Nov. 11. The Canada Place Sails of Light will be illuminated red on Nov. 11.

will be illuminated red on Nov. 11. The Science World Vancouver dome will light up in red on Oct. 29 and Nov. 11.

dome will light up in red on Oct. 29 and Nov. 11. The Clock Tower in Mississauga will be lit on Nov. 11, pulsating in red.

will be lit on Nov. 11, pulsating in red. Starting on Oct. 29 and running each night, two large screens on Parliament Hill will also show the Virtual Wall of Honour, a silent video sharing the faces of Canadian Veterans who have passed, their photos submitted by people from across the country.

The ceremonial start of the 2021 National Poppy Campaign took place on October 25, with Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary May Simon, Governor-General of Canada, accepting the First Poppy from Dominion President Bruce Julian.

Funds donated across the country during the National Poppy Campaign support Veterans and their families. Funds donated locally stay local.

About The Royal Canadian Legion

Founded in 1925, the Legion is Canada’s largest Veteran support and community service organization. We are a non-profit organization with a national reach across Canada as well as branches in the U.S. and Europe. With close to 250,000 members, many of whom volunteer an extraordinary amount of time to their branches, our strength is in our numbers.

