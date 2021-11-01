English Finnish

Fingrid’s CFO will change

Fingrid Oyj’s Chief Financial Officer, M.Sc. Jan Montell has given a notice to end his employment with the company. His last day on the job is March 1, 2022. The search process for his successor has been initiated.

“Due to personal reasons, I will move abroad after eight truly rewarding years at Fingrid. The company and its finances are in excellent shape, so now is a good time to move on,” Montell says.

“I already now want to thank Jan for his exceptional and comprehensive work for the benefit of the company. Together we have achieved a lot,” says Fingrid's CEO Jukka Ruusunen.



Further information:

Jukka Ruusunen, Fingrid Oyj, President & CEO +358 30 395 5140 or +358 40 593 8428

Jan Montell, Fingrid Oyj, Chief Financial Officer +358 30 395 5213 or +358 40 592 4419







